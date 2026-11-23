Chief Amanze Uchegbulam, former NFF vice president, lost his wife Modupe on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at a Lagos hospital

Mrs Modupe Uchegbulam, who was 65, had battled a prolonged illness before her death and was surrounded by her children in her final moments

Her son, Amanze Uchegbulam Jr., released a family statement describing her as a devoted mother and cherished grandmother

Former Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Chief Amanze Uchegbulam is mourning the death of his wife, Mrs Modupe Uchegbulam, who passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at a hospital in Lagos. She was 65.

Her passing followed a prolonged illness, and according to the family, she breathed her last with her children by her side.

Mrs Modupe Uchegbulam died on Wednesday, 18 November, at a hospital in Lagos after a protracted illness. Photo credit: The Nation

Source: UGC

Family confirms the loss

According to The Nation, the confirmation came from the couple's son, Mr Amanze Uchegbulam Jr., who released a statement on behalf of the family.

He described his mother as a source of love and strength for all who knew her.

"With profound sorrow, but in humble submission to the will of Almighty God, we announce the passing of our beloved wife and mother, Mrs. Modupe Uchegbulam, on Wednesday, 18th November, 2026," he said in the statement.

He added:

"We are profoundly saddened by her passing. She was a loving wife, devoted mother and cherished grandmother whose love, kindness and strength will forever remain in our hearts."

The statement also carried a message of gratitude despite the grief.

"Though deeply missed, we are grateful to God for the beautiful life she lived and the precious memories she leaves behind," the younger Uchegbulam wrote.

He closed the statement with a biblical passage from Psalm 116:15:

"'Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of his saints.'"

Who is Chief Amanze Uchegbulam?

Beyond his role as former NFF Vice President, Chief Uchegbulam has had a distinguished career in Nigerian and continental football administration, All Africa reports.

He also served as Vice President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeals Board and as Chairman of the Imo State Football Association, roles that established him as one of the more prominent figures in the country's football governance history.

His late wife, Mrs Modupe Uchegbulam, was not a public figure in the sporting world, but her family's statement made clear that she was the quiet backbone of her household, remembered for her warmth and devotion to her children and grandchildren.

At 65, Mrs Uchegbulam leaves behind her husband, children, and grandchildren, all of whom the family statement described as deeply touched by her passing.

The tone of the announcement reflected both grief and faith, with the family leaning on religious conviction as they come to terms with her absence.

No date has been announced for her burial as of the time of this report.

Ondo businessman's widow speaks after his death

In another development, Legit.ng reported about the late Ondo businessman’s second wife, who shared an emotional tribute revealing details of their nine-and-a-half-year relationship.

Her account of being denied by the man she loved during his final days drew a strong response online, with many questioning her place in his life.

Source: Legit.ng