Galatasaray will host Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League in Istanbul after losing the opener to Sporting Lisbon

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick confirmed Raphinha picked up a knock during the international break with Brazil

Flick said the winger will miss Barcelona's next two games, including Saturday's La Liga fixture against Getafe

Galatasaray have received a major boost ahead of their UEFA Champions League matchday two fixture against Barcelona, after the Spanish giants confirmed that winger Raphinha will not feature in the trip to Istanbul.

The news arrives at a critical moment for Galatasaray, who are yet to pick up a point in this season's Champions League after falling 3-1 to Sporting Lisbon in their opening match in Portugal.

Raphinha set to miss UCL clash vs Galatasaray. Photo by Albert Perez.

Source: Getty Images

That defeat came without striker Victor Osimhen, who had limped off earlier during a 3-2 domestic win over Istanbul Basaksehir and was unavailable for the trip to Lisbon. Whether Osimhen will be fit to face Barcelona has not yet been confirmed.

Raphinha out of Galatasaray clash

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick revealed on Friday that RaphinSha sustained a knock while on international duty with Brazil, as noted by CBF.

Though Flick stopped short of calling it a full injury, he said caution was necessary given the 28-year-old's fitness record.

“It's not an injury, but we have to be careful because he had three injuries last year, so we need to look after him. He won't be available tomorrow or against Galatasaray,” Flick said via Barcelona on X.

Barcelona, widely regarded as one of the favourites in this season's competition, will face Getafe in La Liga on Saturday before travelling to Turkey for Tuesday's Champions League fixture, without one of their key attacking threats.

Raphinha had been central to the club's play this season, and his absence hands Galatasaray a tangible opening as they look to record their first win of the group stage on home soil.

Galatasaray make decision on Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported that Galatasaray decided that Victor Osimhen will return to full action against Barcelona in the Champions League.

The striker has been out injured since September, and Galatasaray will not rush him back against Kasimpasa, with the target of returning against Barcelona.

Source: Legit.ng