NDC supporters at a Peter Obi and Kwankwaso rally in Onitsha, Anambra State, refused to let a DJ play Flavour's popular song Baby Oku

The crowd had been chanting and dancing to a Hausa Obi-Kwankwaso song when the DJ switched tracks, sparking immediate pushback

A video of the incident began circulating on Facebook on November 21, 2026, and quickly drew strong reactions from Nigerians online

A DJ at a Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) political rally in Onitsha, Anambra State, got more than he bargained for after slipping Flavour's hit track Baby Oku into a playlist dominated by a Hausa Obi-Kwankwaso campaign song.

The rally was held on November 21 in support of the NDC's presidential candidate Peter Obi and his running mate Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Supporters of the Nigeria Democratic Congress reject Flavour’s ‘Baby Oku’ during Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso’s rally. Photo: 2niteflavour/peterobi/kwankwasorm

Source: Instagram

Supporters were visibly energised, dancing and chanting along to the Obi-Kwankwaso song, when the DJ suddenly switched to the highlife number by singer Flavour, whose full name is Chinedu Okoli.

The crowd's response was swift and unmistakable; they shut it down and kept the pressure on until the DJ returned to the campaign track.

A video of the moment began circulating on Facebook on November 21, 2026, drawing widespread attention and commentary online.

The incident unfolded against the backdrop of intensifying political activity ahead of the 2027 general elections, with parties like the NDC working to deepen grassroots mobilisation and broaden their voter base.

Watch the moment Flavour's song was rejected in the Facebook video below:

Nigerians react to the NDC rally video

The video stirred lively debate online, with many people reading the crowd's behaviour as a sign of serious political resolve.

HEART AND HOME TALKS wrote:

"Which one is baby ọkụ, let's be serious bikonu"

Melody Israel commented:

"The DJ self how does baby oku song match with what they're doing 😂🤣 Chukwu biko let obi kwankwaso be our president next year by fire by thunder."

Jolly Chimdi Henry observed:

"For Igbo people to reject flavor song to focus on OBI Kwankwaso then know that it's no joke come 2027"

Kelechi Martins Okwara added:

"Business times for seriousness. Flavour is not for the best of the 2027 election. Our people have suffered and has become very serious"

Ukpai Batho had a word for the DJ:

"DJ, are you okay? What concern Baby Oku? With this kind of gathering, you are lucky they did not stone you."

John Okenna wrote:

"When a people get to this point, you can't stop them anymore. May th heart desires of Nigerians come to past in 2027 Jan."

Ozumba Chinonso kept it simple:

"They are right, why must DJ play Baby Oku"

Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso supporters express displeasure as a DJ interrupts their campaign song with Flavour’s music. Photo: 2niteflavour

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy surprises mother with Flavour

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Burna Boy surprised his mother, Bose Ogulu, with a live performance by highlife singer Flavour at her 59th birthday party on November 19, 2026.

Videos from the celebration showed Mama Burna singing along, dancing excitedly and smiling as Flavour performed, before her son pulled her into a warm embrace.

Rappers Phyno and Seyi Vibez also attended the celebration, where Burna Boy’s thoughtful gesture added to the festivities.

Source: Legit.ng