Galatasaray suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Trabzonspor at the Papara Stadium, with Mohamed Salah scoring a hat-trick

Head coach Okan Buruk was sent off during the match and later accused the referee of deliberately dismissing him

Galatasaray played without injured striker Victor Osimhen and ended the game with 10 men after Lesley Ugochukwu's red card

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has levelled a serious accusation against the match referee after his side were thrashed 4-0 by Trabzonspor in a bruising Turkish league fixture at the Papara Stadium.

The Turkish champions made the trip to Trabzon without star striker Victor Osimhen, who is still recovering from a groin injury, and the absence was felt throughout a difficult afternoon. Mario Lemina was also unavailable through injury.

Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick against Galatasaray. Photo by Hamza Onder Kuloglu.

Source: Getty Images

Mohamed Salah delivered a commanding performance to put Trabzonspor in full control before the break. The former Premier League star scored twice and set up a third goal to hand the home side a 3-0 lead at halftime, before completing his hat-trick in the second half to seal a convincing win.

Buruk reacts to Galatasaray red cards

Galatasaray's evening worsened further when former Chelsea midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu was dismissed following a VAR review, leaving the visitors to finish the match with 10 men.

Buruk himself did not see out the game either, having been sent off after collecting two bookable offences on the touchline. Speaking afterwards, the coach was blunt in his criticism of the official, insisting the dismissal was deliberate.

"I did not insult the referee at all. I didn't say any bad words. I asked about the incident. Then he gave a yellow card, and when I asked why he gave a yellow card, I still didn't say anything bad, I never insulted him, I never used bad words, he intentionally sent me off," he said via TV100.

The defeat leaves Galatasaray with little opportunity to respond quickly. The club now heads into the international break and will not return to competitive action for three weeks, when they face Kasimpasa in their next league fixture.

Mysterious cat predicted Trabzonspor vs Galatasaray

Legit.ng previously reported that Nimbus Pronos predicted the outcome of the Turkish Super League match between Galatasaray and Trabzonspor.

The mysterious cat backed Galatasaray to win, but unfortunately Mohamed Salah took things into his own hands and won it for Trabzonspor.

Source: Legit.ng