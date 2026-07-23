Nigerian footballers can become eligible for a British passport after six years of lawful residence in the UK through the International Sportsperson visa route

The journey involves securing a club contract, obtaining an International Sportsperson visa, qualifying for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR), and later applying for British citizenship

Several Nigerian stars, including Nwankwo Kanu, John Obi Mikel, Joseph Yobo, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho, spent enough years playing in Britain to potentially meet the residency requirement

For many Nigerian footballers, a move to England or Scotland represents more than just an opportunity to compete at the highest level.

Beyond trophies, financial rewards and global recognition, a long-term career in Britain can also open the door to British citizenship.

Nigerian footballers become eligible for a British passport after six years of lawful residence in the UK through the International Sportsperson visa route. Photo by Matt Cardy

Source: Getty Images

However, playing in the Premier League or Scottish Premiership alone does not automatically guarantee a British passport.

Footballers must satisfy the same immigration and nationality requirements as other eligible foreign nationals, including residency rules, visa conditions and citizenship tests.

Here, Legit.ng has listed a breakdown of how the process works.

Step 1: Secure a professional contract with a British club

The journey begins with signing for a professional club in England or Scotland.

John Mikel Obi is one of many Nigerian footballers who have become British citizens through football. Photo by Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

Before a Nigerian footballer can move to Britain, the club must sponsor the player under the UK's International Sportsperson visa route.

According to the UK government, this also requires a Governing Body Endorsement (GBE), which confirms that the player meets the sporting criteria established by the relevant football authorities.

Without a valid sponsorship and endorsement, a player cannot obtain the visa needed to play professionally in Britain.

Step 2: Move to the UK on an International Sportsperson visa

Once the visa is approved, the footballer can legally live and work in the United Kingdom.

The process to attain British citizenship runs through six steps, from securing a club contract and visa to passing the Life in the UK Test and applying for naturalisation. Photo by Justin Tallis

Source: Getty Images

The International Sportsperson visa allows elite athletes and coaches to compete professionally while residing in the country. Importantly, time spent under this visa can count towards settlement, provided the player continues to meet the immigration requirements throughout their stay.

Maintaining lawful immigration status is essential. Long absences from the UK or extended periods without the appropriate visa may affect future eligibility for permanent residence.

Step 3: Complete five years of continuous residence

The next milestone is completing five years of continuous residence in the United Kingdom.

During this period, the player must continue living and working in Britain while complying with immigration conditions. The five-year period is one of the most important requirements for those seeking permanent settlement.

Although footballers regularly travel for club and international matches, immigration authorities consider overall residency patterns when assessing applications. Players are therefore expected to maintain Britain as their primary place of residence during this period.

Step 4: Apply for Indefinite Leave to Remain

After completing five years of qualifying residence, eligible footballers can apply for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR), commonly referred to as permanent settlement.

Receiving ILR allows a player to remain in the United Kingdom without immigration time restrictions. It also marks the final immigration step before citizenship can be considered.

Every footballer must satisfy the same immigration and nationality requirements as any other foreign national seeking to settle in the United Kingdom. Photo by Sopa Images

Source: Getty Images

Applicants must continue meeting the Home Office's requirements, including good character and compliance with immigration laws.

Step 5: Hold ILR for one year before applying for citizenship

Obtaining ILR does not immediately result in a British passport.

Most applicants must first hold settled status for an additional 12 months before becoming eligible to apply for British citizenship through naturalisation.

During this period, applicants are also expected to satisfy other legal requirements, including maintaining their residency and demonstrating good character.

Step 6: Pass the citizenship requirements

Before British citizenship is granted, footballers must complete the same requirements as other applicants.

These include:

Passing the Life in the UK Test , which assesses knowledge of British history, culture and institutions.

, which assesses knowledge of British history, culture and institutions. Demonstrating the required level of English language proficiency where applicable.

Meeting the Home Office's good character requirements.

Completing the naturalisation application successfully.

Once citizenship is approved, the individual can apply for a British passport.

How long does the entire process take?

For most professional footballers following this pathway, the timeline is approximately six years.

The process generally follows this schedule:

Five years living and working in Britain under an eligible sports visa.

living and working in Britain under an eligible sports visa. One additional year after obtaining Indefinite Leave to Remain before applying for citizenship.

In total, a player who continuously satisfies all immigration conditions can become eligible for a British passport after around six years.

Nigerian stars who spent years in British football

Several Super Eagles stars enjoyed lengthy careers in British football.

1. Nwankwo Kanu

Kanu became one of Nigeria's greatest exports after joining Arsenal in 1999 before later starring for Portsmouth.

His professional career in England stretched well beyond a decade, making him one of the country's longest-serving Nigerian players.

2. Joseph Yobo

Yobo established himself as a dependable defender during eight seasons with Everton between 2002 and 2010.

The former Super Eagles captain became one of the Premier League's most respected centre-backs during his time at Goodison Park.

3. Yakubu Aiyegbeni

Yakubu enjoyed an outstanding goalscoring career across multiple Premier League clubs, including Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, Everton and Blackburn Rovers.

His stay in English football lasted almost ten years.

4. John Obi Mikel

Mikel spent 11 highly successful seasons at Chelsea, winning Premier League titles, FA Cups, League Cups, the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

His lengthy stay comfortably exceeded the residency period typically required for settlement eligibility.

5. Efe Ambrose

Although he played in Scotland rather than England, Ambrose spent several years with Celtic before moving to Hibernian.

Time spent lawfully living and working elsewhere in the UK may also count toward residency requirements, depending on individual immigration circumstances.

6. Kelechi Iheanacho

Iheanacho spent nearly nine years in English football after joining Manchester City in 2015 before moving to Leicester City and later enjoying a loan spell with Middlesbrough.

His lengthy stay made him one of Nigeria's longest-serving recent players in England.

7. Wilfred Ndidi

Ndidi joined Leicester City in January 2017 and remained at the club until 2025.

Across more than eight years in England, he became one of the Premier League's most consistent defensive midfielders while helping Leicester win both the FA Cup and Community Shield.

Playing in Britain does not automatically guarantee citizenship

Although many Nigerian footballers spend enough years in England or Scotland to potentially qualify for settlement, obtaining a British passport is never automatic.

Each application is assessed individually by the UK authorities. Factors such as immigration compliance, continuous lawful residence, eligibility for settlement, absence limits, English language requirements, and the good character test all play an important role.

For footballers planning a long-term future in Britain, understanding the immigration process early can be just as important as performing consistently on the pitch. Those who meet every legal requirement may eventually earn not only medals and trophies but also the opportunity to become British citizens.

UK publishes 7 ways to qualify for citizenship

In a related development, Legit.ng previously reported about the various pathways for foreigners to achieve British citizenship, including eligibility criteria linked to birth, marriage, and residency.

With millions seeking to build a future in the UK, understanding these conditions could be the key to unlocking new opportunities and a fresh start for many.

Source: Legit.ng