Arsenal confirmed the signing of Spanish goalkeeper Misa Rodriguez after her contract with Real Madrid expired

Rodriguez becomes Arsenal women's seventh summer signing and their fourth free transfer of the window

She joins a goalkeeping unit that already includes Daphne van Domselaar, Anneke Borbe and Isabella Damm

Arsenal have completed the signing of Spanish goalkeeper Misa Rodriguez, who has joined the North London club as a free agent following the expiry of her Real Madrid contract.

The club confirmed the deal on Wednesday, July 23, 2026, adding Rodriguez to a goalkeeping squad that now includes Daphne van Domselaar, Anneke Borbe and fellow summer arrival Isabella Damm.

The transfer marks Arsenal's seventh signing of the summer window and their fourth without a transfer fee, as the club continues to build their squad ahead of the new season.

Misa Rodriguez joins Arsenal from Real Madrid ahead of the 2026/27 season. Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC.

Source: Getty Images

Who is Misa Rodriguez?

Rodriguez established herself as one of the standout goalkeepers in women's football during her time at Real Madrid, where she was a key figure in the club's rise as a competitive force in the women's game.

Her arrival at Arsenal brings significant experience at the top level of European club football.

Arsenal's official profile on the signing outlines four key things fans should know about the goalkeeper, giving supporters an early look at what she brings to the squad.

The addition of Rodriguez reflects Arsenal's intent to strengthen across multiple positions this transfer window.

With four free transfers among their seven summer signings, the club has shown a clear strategy of targeting players whose contracts have lapsed at major European clubs.

Rodriguez's experience at Real Madrid, one of the biggest clubs in Spain, is expected to bring both competition and depth to the Arsenal goalkeeping department as they prepare for domestic and European commitments in the coming season, per Sky Sports.

Arsenal sign Lisa Baum

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal Women have continued their ambitious summer recruitment after confirming the signing of German winger Lisa Baum from RB Leipzig.

The 19-year-old becomes the club's fifth arrival of the transfer window, with Arsenal pressing ahead with a major squad overhaul under head coach Renée Slegers ahead of the new campaign.

Source: Legit.ng