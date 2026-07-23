The United States urged its citizens worldwide to exercise increased caution, warning that heightened tensions in the Middle East could trigger sudden travel disruptions and security threats

The State Department advised Americans to reconsider travel to and through the Middle East while urging those already in the region to monitor embassy alerts and local security updates

U.S. authorities also reminded travellers that enhanced Ebola screening remains mandatory for eligible arrivals from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan

The United States has issued a fresh worldwide travel warning for its citizens, urging Americans to exercise increased caution across the globe as tensions in the Middle East continue to create an unpredictable security environment.

In a security alert released on July 20, the U.S. Department of State warned that the risk of sudden escalation remains high and advised Americans, particularly those in or travelling through the Middle East, to remain vigilant and prepare for possible travel disruptions.

The US State Department issued a fresh global security alert for American citizens.. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

US issues fresh worldwide travel warning

The advisory stated that flight cancellations, temporary airspace closures and other transport disruptions could occur without warning as regional tensions continue.

The State Department also cautioned that U.S. diplomatic facilities and American-linked interests around the world could become potential targets.

According to the advisory, Iran and groups aligned with Iran may target U.S. interests overseas or locations associated with Americans, even outside the Middle East.

Americans already in the region were advised to closely monitor updates from U.S. embassies and consulates, follow instructions from local authorities and stay informed about developments through reliable news sources.

The department also urged travellers outside the Middle East to reconsider travel to and through the region until the security situation improves.

To help citizens receive real-time updates, the U.S. government encouraged Americans travelling abroad to enrol in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), which provides security alerts and allows embassies to contact citizens during emergencies.

Travellers were also advised to check destination-specific travel advisories before departure and monitor official updates through U.S. diplomatic missions.

Ebola screening measures remain in force

Alongside the worldwide security advisory, U.S. authorities reminded travellers that enhanced Ebola screening measures introduced in May remain in effect.

Under the current public health rules, U.S. citizens and nationals who have been in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda or South Sudan within 21 days before arriving in the United States must enter through designated airports where enhanced health screening is conducted.

The measures, implemented by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Department of Homeland Security, were introduced in response to the Ebola outbreak in parts of East and Central Africa.

Travellers affected by the policy have been advised to confirm their flight routes with airlines before departure, as changes or cancellations may occur.

The latest warning updates an earlier worldwide security advisory issued in March, reflecting continued concerns over regional instability and its potential impact on American citizens travelling abroad.

US issues strict 'do not travel' advisory for DR Congo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States government has issued a critical travel directive advising citizens to completely avoid a specific African country due to severe medical dangers. The Department of State explicitly warned Americans against travelling to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) for any reason whatsoever.

This ultimate alert stems from a severe outbreak of Ebola, a highly contagious and lethal communicable disease that poses a direct risk to human life.

Source: Legit.ng