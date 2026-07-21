The United States has outlined the specific conditions religious workers must meet to qualify for a Green Card under a special immigrant category

Congress created the religious worker immigrant status in 1990 as part of an amendment to the Immigration and Nationality Act

Eligible applicants must meet continuous work and membership requirements before filing the necessary petition with US immigration authorities

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has published the eligibility requirements for religious workers, including ministers and non-ministers, who wish to apply for a Green Card and live permanently in the country.

A Green Card, formally known as a Permanent Resident Card, grants its holder the right to live and work in the United States indefinitely.

US Publishes Green Card Requirements for Religious Workers and Ministers, Explains Conditions

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The pathway available to religious workers falls under a special immigrant category that Congress introduced in 1990 through an amendment to the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA).

US Green Card: Who Qualifies as Religious Worker?

To be considered eligible under this category, an applicant must satisfy three core conditions before filing Form I-360, the Petition for Amerasian, Widow(er), or Special Immigrant.

First, the applicant must have been a member of a religious denomination that operates a legitimate non-profit religious organisation in the United States for at least two years prior to submitting the petition.

Second, the applicant must show continuous employment over the two years immediately before filing. This work must have been carried out either as a religious minister, in a religious vocation at a professional or non-professional level, or in a religious occupation in a similar capacity.

Third, the applicant must intend to enter or remain in the United States solely to continue working as a minister or within the specific religious vocation or occupation recognised by their employer's denomination.

How to Apply for Religious Worker Green Card

For those already living inside the United States, the application route requires filing Form I-485, the Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status. This form is the standard mechanism through which eligible individuals seek to adjust their immigration status to that of a permanent resident without having to return to their home country first.

The USCIS emphasises that the process and steps involved may differ depending on each applicant's individual circumstances, so prospective applicants are encouraged to review all current requirements carefully before proceeding.

US publishes employment pathways for Green Card

In a related story on Legit.ng, the United States government outlined three main employment-based pathways through which foreign nationals could apply for a Green Card

Eligible categories ranged from workers with extraordinary ability and advanced degrees to physicians serving underserved communities

The US government explained how one could qualify under any of the three categories to apply for a Green Card via employment

Source: Legit.ng