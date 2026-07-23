The UK government requires foreign applicants to pass the Life in the UK Test as part of citizenship or settlement applications

The government mentioned the price of the test, the duration of the test and the number of questions to be answered

Certain groups are exempt from the test, and the conditions for their exemption were published on the government's official website

The UK government has outlined the requirements for the Life in the UK Test, a compulsory examination that foreign nationals must pass before completing their application for British citizenship or settlement.

The test, which is administered at over 30 centres across the United Kingdom, must be booked online through the official government service at least three days before the scheduled date.

UK explains important test foreigners must pass after citizenship application. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Booking for the test costs £50 (N91,000), and applicants are required to provide a valid email address, a debit or credit card, and an accepted form of identification. The name provided during booking must match the name on the ID exactly.

What the Life in the UK Test Involves

Candidates are given 45 minutes to answer 24 questions focused on British traditions and customs. All questions are drawn exclusively from the official Guide for New Residents, which is available in book, eBook, and audio formats.

An e-learning subscription and a practice app are also available through the official Life in the UK Test shop to help applicants prepare, according to the official website.

For identification purposes, applicants who hold an eVisa must use a share code obtained through their UK Visas and Immigration account.

Those without an eVisa may present a valid passport, a valid ID card from the EU, Switzerland, Iceland, Liechtenstein, or Norway, a valid travel document with a photo, or a biometric residence permit or biometric residence card. Anyone who holds none of these documents is advised to contact the Home Office directly by email.

UK Citizenship: Who's Exempt From Test

Not everyone applying for British citizenship or settlement is required to sit the test. Applicants who are under 18 or aged 65 and above are automatically exempt.

Those who have already passed the test in a previous application, such as someone who cleared it during their settlement process and is now applying for citizenship, are not required to take it again.

People living with a long-term physical or mental health condition may also be excused, provided they submit either an official exemption form or a letter from a qualified doctor confirming their condition.

UK mentions fees for British citizenship application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK government published official guidelines and fees for foreigners who want to become British citizens through marriage to a UK national

The guidelines specify a mandatory three-year physical presence requirement in the UK, and the fees were also broken down.

Source: Legit.ng