Dubai immigration authorities clarified that eligible Indian, Filipino and five other nationalities could obtain a UAE visa on arrival if they held approved foreign residence permits

GDRFA Dubai said applicants could receive either a 14-day or 60-day visa on arrival, with applications processed within 48 hours through its digital platforms

The authority disclosed that more than 73,000 visas had been issued under the programme during the first half of 2026, reflecting growing demand

Indian, Filipino and citizens of five other countries who legally reside in selected nations can now obtain a UAE visa on arrival, as Dubai immigration authorities clarified the eligibility requirements for the programme.

The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA Dubai) said the service is available to eligible foreign residents living outside their home countries. Qualified travellers can receive either a 14-day or 60-day visa on arrival after meeting the prescribed conditions.

Who qualifies for UAE visa on arrival?

The programme covers citizens of India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Kenya and South Africa, as well as eligible accompanying family members travelling with them.

To qualify, applicants must hold an ordinary passport and possess a valid residence permit issued by one of the countries recognised under the scheme.

The approved residence permits must be issued by the United States, the United Kingdom, any European Union member state, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea or Singapore.

Applicants are also required to present a passport valid for at least six months, a recent passport photograph with a white background and other supporting documents during the application process.

How does the UAE visa process work?

According to GDRFA Dubai, applications are submitted through its digital platforms by logging into the smart services portal, selecting the visa-on-arrival service, completing the required information and paying the applicable fee.

Successful applicants receive their approved visa through their registered email address.

The authority said applications are processed within 48 hours, while the online service remains available around the clock.

The fee for a 14-day visa on arrival is Dh172.50. That visa can be extended once for another 14 days. The 60-day visa costs Dh422.50 and cannot be extended.

Demand for the programme grows

GDRFA Dubai said the initiative forms part of the UAE's efforts to simplify travel procedures, attract more international visitors and strengthen the country's tourism sector.

The authority disclosed that demand for the programme has continued to increase, with 73,551 visas issued during the first half of 2026 alone.

Officials said the visa-on-arrival service is intended to make entry easier for eligible expatriate residents while ensuring compliance with the UAE's immigration and residency regulations.

UAE: Countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026

Legit.ng previously reported that travellers planning a trip to the United Arab Emirates can benefit from one of the region's more accessible entry systems, with citizens of about 70 countries able to enter without securing a visa before departure.

The country's extensive air links also make travel straightforward. Its airports receive flights from destinations across the world, while Dubai International Airport continues to rank among the busiest global aviation hubs

Source: Legit.ng