Bosun Tijani Foundation opened applications for its Gen AI Fellowship Cohort 2, a six-month training programme for Nigerian youths

Accepted candidates will receive a N50,000 monthly stipend alongside mentorship, career support, and access to premium learning tools

Training will run across two locations, ICT Park Abeokuta and ICT Park Kano, with applications closing on July 31, 2026

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Bosun Tijani Foundation has opened applications for the second cohort of its Generative AI Fellowship, a six-month programme aimed at building practical artificial intelligence skills among young Nigerians while paying each participant N50,000 every month.

The fellowship targets Nigerians looking to enter the AI industry, offering two distinct learning tracks based on career interest.

How to apply as Bosun Tijani Foundation opens applications for Gen AI Cohort 2, Nigerians to get N50,000 monthly pay

Source: Twitter

Candidates on the AI Engineering track will cover areas such as machine learning, model fine-tuning, cloud deployment using tools like SageMaker and Docker, AI security, and agentic Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) systems.

Those on the AI Application track will focus on Next.js and modern web frameworks, AI API integration with platforms such as OpenAI and Claude, product design, user experience, and backend database management.

What will fellows receive?

Beyond the N50,000 monthly stipend, participants will have access to expert mentorship from AI professionals, hands-on experience working on real-world projects, a certificate of completion, and premium learning materials and software. The foundation will also provide job placement and career support to help graduates transition into the AI workforce.

Training will be held at two locations: the ICT Park in Abeokuta and the ICT Park in Kano.

Key dates and how to apply

Applications opened on July 20, 2026, and will close on July 31, 2026. The selection process runs from August 3 to 15, with the training programme set to begin on September 1, 2026, according to MSME Africa.

Big opportunity for Nigerians as Bosun Tijani Foundation opens applications for Gen AI Cohort 2; Nigerians to get N50,000 monthly pay Credit: Novatis

Source: Twitter

Interested candidates can submit their applications through the Bosun Tijani Foundation website before the deadline.

YOUTHCRED: FG opens portal to give Youths up to N2m

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has unveiled a credit scheme targeting young Nigerian entrepreneurs, with plans to reach more than 500,000 beneficiaries through loans of up to N2 million each.

Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, announced the YOUTHCRED for Entrepreneurs initiative at a launch ceremony in Abuja on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

The programme is being run by the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation, known as CREDICORP, according to a report by Daily Trust.

Source: Legit.ng