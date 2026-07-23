The UK government has outlined two official routes for foreign spouses of British citizens to apply for naturalisation

Spouses and civil partners of British citizens qualify under a shorter 3-year residency requirement instead of the standard 5 years

The application process involves several steps, from meeting eligibility criteria to attending a citizenship ceremony

The UK government has published a detailed guide explaining how foreign nationals married to or in a civil partnership with a British citizen can apply for British citizenship through naturalisation, with or without the help of an immigration agent.

According to the UK's official guidance, there are two routes available: applicants can either manage the process themselves or appoint a representative or agent to handle it on their behalf.

UK releases how foreign spouses to apply for British citizenship without agent. Photo: Roberto Westbrook

Source: Getty Images

UK Citizenship: Who Qualifies as Spouse

Foreign spouses of British citizens benefit from a key advantage in the naturalisation process. While most applicants must have lived lawfully in the UK for five years, those married to a British citizen only need to have been resident for three years.

They must also have been physically present in the UK on the first day of that three-year qualifying period.

Unlike standard applicants, spouses and civil partners are not required to demonstrate that they intend to make the UK their permanent home, and they are exempt from the rule requiring at least 12 months free from immigration time restrictions at the point of application.

However, all applicants, regardless of category, must have passed the Life in the UK test, hold sufficient knowledge of English, Welsh or Scottish Gaelic, and meet the good character requirement.

The Step-by-Step Application Process

Applicants who choose to apply themselves are advised to submit their application online, as this is considered the faster and more straightforward option.

Those living in the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, or a British Overseas Territory must apply by post or in person, and are advised to check the specific process with their governor's office.

After submission, applicants will be contacted with instructions on how to provide biometric information, which includes fingerprints and a photograph. This is typically done at a UK Visa and Citizenship Application Services centre. Documents do not need to be posted; they can be uploaded digitally or scanned during the biometrics appointment.

Two referees who can confirm the applicant's identity are required as part of the application form.

The Home Office states that a decision is usually reached within six months. Applicants must maintain valid permission to remain in the UK throughout this waiting period.

Once approved, the final step is a citizenship ceremony, during which the applicant takes an oath of allegiance and a pledge to respect the rights, freedoms, and laws of the United Kingdom. A naturalisation certificate is then issued at the ceremony.

For those who feel less confident using digital tools or lack internet access, the government offers assisted digital support for completing the online form, though this service is only available to applicants within the UK and does not cover immigration advice.

UK mentions fees for British citizenship application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK government published official guidelines and fees for foreigners who want to become British citizens through marriage to a UK national

The guidelines specify a mandatory three-year physical presence requirement in the UK, and the fees were also broken down.

Source: Legit.ng