The UK explained seven ways foreigners can become British citizens, including by birth, marriage, descent, and Irish citizenship

The UK said some Commonwealth citizens and stateless people may also qualify for British citizenship if they meet the rules

The UK said successful applicants will attend a citizenship ceremony after meeting the conditions for British citizenship

The UK has explained in detail the different ways foreigners can qualify for British citizenship or become citizens of the country.

On the UK government's British citizenship website, foreigners who qualify under more than one category are advised to choose the option they wish to apply through to become a British citizen.

UK releases 7 ways to become a British citizen, explains application conditions. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Anadolu/Daniel Berehulak/Matt Cardy

Source: Getty Images

UK explains ways to become British citizen

It also states that foreigners whose British citizenship applications are approved will take part in what is known as a citizenship ceremony.

Below are the ways a foreigner or person can become a citizen of the UK.

1. By birth

The UK says that if a person is born in the country, the individual may not need to apply for citizenship, as he or she may automatically be a British citizen, depending on the circumstances.

2. Citizenship by marriage

Another way to become a citizen of the UK is for a foreigner to marry a British citizen. To qualify, the applicant who is the spouse or partner must have lived in the UK for the last three years before applying for this type of citizenship.

There are also certain conditions attached to this. These include that the spouse or partner must have settled in the UK under the EU Settlement Scheme or have Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR).

Ho w foreigners can qualify for UK citizenship. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/JUSTIN TALLIS

Source: Getty Images

3. Irish citizen

The UK explains that an Irish citizen may also qualify to become a British citizen after living in the UK for about five years.

4. If you're stateless

The UK states on its website that a person who is not recognised as a citizen of any country may have the right to register as a British citizen.

5. Citizenship after renunciation

A person who has renounced his or her previous citizenship may also qualify to become a British citizen after following the due process required by the UK.

UK releases 7 ways to become a British citizen, explains application conditions. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Daniel Berehulak

Source: Getty Images

6. If you're a Commonwealth citizen

The UK explains that a person from a Commonwealth country may qualify for British citizenship if the individual has a parent who arrived in the UK before 1973, has lived in the UK for a long time, and has not been outside the country for more than two years.

7. By descent

A person who was not born in the UK but has a parent who was born in the UK may also qualify for British citizenship.

Nigerian lady becomes UK citizen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government explained who can apply for British citizenship and the different ways foreigners can qualify.

The report stated that people may become eligible through routes such as living in the UK for a required number of years, having indefinite leave to remain (ILR) or settled status, marrying a British citizen, or meeting other conditions set by the UK government.

Source: Legit.ng