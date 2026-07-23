Adriana García, a beauty content creator with over 90,000 followers, died following a cosmetic procedure at a private clinic in Sinaloa, Mexico

The 30-year-old mother leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter, with the cause of her death still under investigation by authorities

Mexican retailer Drop Shop, one of the brands she partnered with, confirmed her passing in an emotional tribute to the late influencer

A Mexican beauty influencer and mother of one has lost her life after developing complications from a cosmetic surgery procedure, sparking grief and debate across social media.

Adriana García, 30, passed away following an operation carried out on Tuesday at a private clinic in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico.

Reactions as beauty influencer Adriana García dies after cosmetic surgery complications. Photo credi@aadrianggc

Source: Instagram

Details surrounding the exact cause of her death have not been disclosed, as the case remains under active investigation by authorities.

García had built a loyal online following of more than 90,000 people, sharing content related to beauty and lifestyle. Beyond her digital presence, she was also a working mother to a six-year-old daughter.

Beauty influencer Adriana García passed away during surgery. Photo credit@adrianggc

Source: Instagram

Drop Shop pays tribute to Adriana García

Her death was officially confirmed by Drop Shop, a Mexican retailer specialising in limited-edition sneakers and luxury jewellery that García had collaborated with professionally.

In a statement, the company said:

"Today we bid farewell to a member of the Drop Shop family, fondly remembering her wonderful character, her dedication, and the moments we shared with her."

The tribute underscored the personal connection García had formed with those she worked alongside, beyond her role as a brand partner.

Here is the Instagram post announcing Adriana García's demise below:

Social media reacts to influencer's death

The news prompted a wave of responses online, with many users reflecting on the risks of cosmetic procedures and the pressures women face around appearance. Here are comments below:

@organicbunny wrote:

"When will women take their power back? A child lost their mother all bc society brainwashed her to think she wasn't enough"

@imperial_lotustt commented:

"She was so beautiful. Rip and my thoughts and prayers go out to her kids. It definitely wasn't worth it. I'd never risk losing my kids/grands....love them more than life itself"

@ct_1407 said:

"Most overrated word of the last few years. 'Influencer'. Sad she passed away, but she didn't influence most of us in ANYTHING."

@rohan.atkinson.9 wrote:

"Sorry to say it but influencers(Content Creators)are dropping like dried leaves."

@hello.crismelo reacted simply:

"Sad. Sad. Sad."

@blackhawk19777 added:

"The price of vanity can be high."

NURTW's secretary, Toba Ijaya laid to rest

Legit.ng had reported that family members, friends, colleagues, and well-wishers gathered in Lagos to pay their final respects to the late National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) secretary, Toba Ijaya.

The burial procession, held in the Fadeyi area of the state, attracted a large crowd of mourners, many of whom were visibly emotional as they bade him farewell.

Photos and videos from the funeral service have since surfaced online, capturing the solemn atmosphere and prompting an outpouring of reactions from Nigerians, who shared tributes and condolences on social media.

Source: Legit.ng