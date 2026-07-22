One Argentine footballer stood apart from his teammates during Spain's 2026 World Cup trophy presentation ceremony

Most Argentina players turned their backs as Spain lifted the trophy, but one refused to follow suit

The player's decision drew a wave of attention online, with fans and observers reacting strongly to his behaviour

Argentina's players turned their backs during Spain's trophy presentation after the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, but one member of the squad refused to follow his teammates, earning praise from football fans around the world.

Spain were crowned world champions after edging Argentina 1-0 in the final, with Ferran Torres scoring the only goal to hand La Roja their second World Cup title.

As Spain celebrated on the podium and lifted the famous trophy, most of Argentina's players turned away in what many interpreted as a sign of frustration following the defeat.

Argentina player Jose Manuel Lopez did not join the team to turn his back on Spain during the trophy presentation at the 2026 World Cup final. Photo by: Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Jose Manuel Lopez breaks ranks

Unlike several of his teammates, forward Jose Manuel Lopez remained facing the podium and watched Spain's celebrations.

The 24-year-old striker, who plays for Brazilian giants Palmeiras, has built a reputation for his professionalism since leaving Argentine club Lanús in 2022.

Lopez has enjoyed success in Brazil, winning major domestic honours with Palmeiras while also earning recognition for his work rate and composure in high-pressure matches.

His decision to remain facing the trophy ceremony quickly went viral, with many supporters applauding him for showing respect to the newly crowned champions despite the disappointment of losing the final, per UK Metro.

Several fans described Lopez's actions as a reminder that sportsmanship should prevail regardless of the result.

Argentina criticised for gesture

The actions of the majority of Argentina's squad sparked widespread criticism on social media, with many observers arguing that turning their backs on the trophy presentation was unnecessary and disrespectful to Spain's achievement.

The incident became one of the major talking points after the final, with football supporters debating whether players should always acknowledge their opponents' success, even after a painful defeat.

Spain's players, meanwhile, continued their celebrations as they lifted the World Cup trophy in front of thousands of supporters.

The contrasting reactions from Argentina's squad and Jose Manuel Lopez ensured the post-match ceremony remained in the spotlight long after the final whistle, per GOAL.

Messi breaks silence after final defeat

Earlier, Legit.ng reported on Messi's emotional response following Argentina's defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

The heart-wrenching moment when Messi broke down in tears after acknowledging Spain's dominance encapsulates the weight of his legacy and the uncertainty surrounding his international future.

Source: Legit.ng