Asisat Oshoala angrily dismissed a viral post falsely claiming her grassroots coach had died.

The Super Falcons star publicly called out the journalist behind the report and urged fans to ignore it.

Legit.ng independently established that another respected football administrator had actually passed away, not Oshoala's former coach.

Six-time CAF Women's Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala has lashed out at a journalist after a false report announcing the death of her grassroots coach sparked confusion across Nigerian football circles.

The incident unfolded after CAF-accredited journalist and football administrator Wale Quadri, who is widely known for disinformation through engagement farming, shared a now-deleted post on X claiming that FC Robo founder and youth coach Omokpae Emmanuel Osahon had died.

Asisat Oshoala celebrate scoring her goal against Senegal. Photo by Olaotan Atilade

Source: Twitter

The post described the coach as one of Nigeria's leading developers of women's football talent, crediting him with nurturing stars such as Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade, Shukurat Oladipo and Folashade Ijamilusi before ending with a condolence message.

According to FC Barcelona, Oshoala played under Osahon at Robo for five years before starting her European exploits.

However, the report quickly proved to be false.

Oshoala dismisses report, blasts journalist

Reacting on her verified X account, the Al Hilal star expressed anger over the claim and urged the public not to believe it.

"Some of you are just mad. Please disregard this news, the man is very okay."

The Super Falcons forward later shared a screenshot showing she had already blocked the journalist's account.

"Says a lot as to why I've blocked this account a long time ago. Smh."

Fans back Oshoala, condemn false death report

Her response immediately attracted widespread support from football fans and social media users, many of whom criticised the spread of unverified information.

Several users questioned why false death reports continue to surface online, while others demanded tougher consequences for people who deliberately publish misinformation for engagement.

X user @Philip_ItisI questioned the motive behind the post, writing:

"What do people gain from spreading bad news? @QualityQuadry, take your post down. Stop misleading the public."

Another user, @nicefrancis007, simply expressed relief, saying:

"Thank God."

Reacting to the controversy, @PascalOkonkw accused the journalist of repeatedly spreading controversial claims, commenting:

"This is the same person who confidently claimed Congo would be disqualified from the World Cup. He also kept writing negatively about Eric Chelle during AFCON."

Meanwhile, @bobdazzy63 revealed that some users had reported the account, adding:

"We've helped report the account. People can't keep wishing death on others just because they want to go viral. It can ruin someone's life."

Similarly, @LunaMutra questioned why rumours of such magnitude continue to circulate online, while @Ojooladipupoo admitted the report initially frightened him.

"I was genuinely scared when I saw it. There should be consequences for posting fake news. Too many people just want to trend for the wrong reasons."

Others also condemned the misinformation. @raphokoli wrote:

"What is wrong with some people?"

While @FinePopo added:

"People are truly mad."

Several supporters also highlighted how quickly misinformation spreads online. @Cyberhijabitech noted:

"Fake news spreads so fast."

After Oshoala confirmed that her coach was alive, @adeola_omole responded:

"Glory be to God."

Likewise, @skimmy4u admitted the false report caused panic, writing:

"My heart skipped for a moment."

Identity of deceased football administrator

Legit.ng exclusively gathered that the viral post was a misrepresentation of facts.

The person who passed away was Osahon Omokpae, Chairman of the Badagry Divisional Football Association (BDFA), and not FC Robo owner and grassroots coach Omokpae Emmanuel Osahon. The respected football administrator died on Thursday morning.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng , the association paid tribute to the late administrator.

"Coach Omokpae was a dedicated football administrator whose commitment, leadership and passion for the growth of football in the Badagry Division will be greatly missed by the entire football family.

"Further details regarding funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course."

The clarification has brought an end to the confusion surrounding the identity of the deceased while renewing conversations about the importance of fact-checking before publishing sensitive news, particularly reports involving deaths.

Super Falcons open camp for WAFCON 2026

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Super Falcons officially opened their training camp in Casablanca as preparations intensified for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Head coach Justine Madugu invited 25 players for the tournament, with the squad expected to assemble fully before the team relocates to Rabat for its Group C matches against Malawi, Zambia and Egypt.

Source: Legit.ng