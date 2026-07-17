Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II addressed a PowerShift Africa conference in Kano on Thursday, calling for leadership that prioritises public welfare

The emir identified insecurity, corruption, poverty, and infrastructure decay as the central challenges holding Nigeria back more than six decades after independence

Sanusi urged leaders to move away from politics of domination and towards accountability, competence, and inclusive growth

Muhammadu Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano, has said that there is no effective economic policy if it does not improve the welfare of the people for whom the policy is meant.

The traditional ruler made the comment in Kano while speaking at a conference organised by PowerShift Africa on Thursday, July 16. The programme is themed: “Revisiting the Past, Reconciliation and Building the Future.”

Muhammadu Sanusi II has again criticise President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Sanusi, who was represented by Abubakar Aliyu Sanusi, the Danmadamin Kano and Professor of Economics at Bayero University, Kano, noted that the conference was timely, considering the current socio-economic and political challenges of Nigeria.

The Emir has been popular for making subtle criticism of President Bola Tinubu and his economic reforms. While he has agreed with the removal of the fuel subsidy and the unification of the currency, Sanusi has consistently questioned the borrowing in Tinubu's administration and the growing poverty in the country.

Nigeria at a critical juncture, Sanusi warns

The monarch argued that sustainable national progress is impossible without an honest reckoning with the past and a commitment to resolving long-standing grievances. He stressed the importance of building strong institutions, learning from history, and grounding governance in justice.

Among the challenges he singled out were insecurity, corruption, poverty, and the deterioration of public infrastructure, which he described as persistent obstacles to Nigeria's development.

Sanusi also pushed for a fundamental reorientation of political culture, calling on those in power to abandon what he termed the politics of domination in favour of service, accountability, and competence. On the question of power-sharing, he said:

"Power-sharing should not only be about geographical rotation but about ensuring that credible, competent and compassionate leaders emerge to serve the people."

Sanusi call for unity across divides

The emir appealed to Nigerians of all religious and political persuasions to embrace unity, tolerance, and shared responsibility in the work of nation-building. He warned that the country stood at a pivotal moment that demanded genuine reflection on its past.

He noted that more than 60 years after independence, Nigeria continued to wrestle with foundational questions of nationhood, equity, justice, inclusion, and development — issues he said must be confronted directly if the country is to build a better future for its citizens.

Muhammadu Sanusi II makes subtle criticism of President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Sanusi speaks on Jonathan, Yar'Adua

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kano Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II, who was a former governor of the CBN, has recalled his time at the apex bank under two former presidents.

The former CBN governor noted that the two ex-presidents, late Umar Musa Yar'Adua and Goodluck Jonathan, never put him under pressure.

Sanusi's revelation about the two former presidents has got Nigerians talking about his attack on Jonathan when he was in office.

Source: Legit.ng