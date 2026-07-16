Opta's Supercomputer gave Spain the advantage of lifting the 2026 FIFA World Cup trophy ahead of the final against Argentina

Argentina beat England from behind to reach the final, where they will attempt to defend their title against La Roja

Spain reached their first World Cup final since 2010 in South Africa after defeating France 2-0 in the other semi-final

Opta's Supercomputer has released its final prediction for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, giving Spain the edge over Argentina ahead of what promises to be a compelling final between the two sides.

The final was confirmed after both semi-finals produced decisive outcomes. Defending champions Argentina came from behind to overcome England, advancing to meet Spain.

Lamine Yamal finally got his wish to play against Messi. Photo by Grzegorz Wadja.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by FIFA, Spain reached the final with a commanding 2-0 victory over France. The result ends a 16-year wait for Spain to reach a World Cup final, their last appearance in one coming in 2010 when they lifted the trophy in South Africa.

Supercomputer predicts World Cup winner

According to The Analyst, the data model places Spain's chances of winning the title at 56.05%, leaving Argentina with a 43.95% probability of defending the crown they won four years ago.

Spain entered the tournament as the outright favourites according to Opta's model, carrying a 16.1% pre-tournament probability of going all the way.

Argentina, by contrast, were rated fourth on the list at the start of the competition with a 10.4% chance, a modest projection for a side now 90 minutes away from back-to-back titles.

The final sets up a clash between the team the data tipped from the beginning and a reigning champion looking to cement a dynasty. La Roja narrow but clear favourites, though the margin reflects how evenly contested the encounter is expected to be.

Lionel Messi sends message to Spain

Legit.ng previously reported that Lionel Messi sent a message to Spain after Argentina beat England to set up the World Cup final against La Roja.

The 39-year-old will play against familiar faces in the players, many of whom play for Barcelona, the club he spent 18 years as a professional player.

Source: Legit.ng