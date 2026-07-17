FIFA has unveiled a brand-new reward for the winners of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final

Spain or Argentina will become the first team in tournament history to receive the special honour

The announcement comes ahead of Sunday's final, which US President Donald Trump is expected to attend

FIFA has announced an unprecedented reward for the winners of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with either Spain or Argentina set to receive bespoke championship rings alongside the famous trophy.

The governing body revealed that 30 specially designed rings will be presented to members of the victorious squad following Sunday's final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. It marks the first time such a prize will accompany the World Cup trophy.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match photo pose between Spain and Argentina. Photo by FIFA

Source: Getty Images

FIFA adopts Super Bowl tradition

Championship rings have long been associated with American sports, particularly the NFL's Super Bowl, where winners receive customised jewellery commemorating their triumph.

According to FIFA, a total of 2,026 rings have been produced to celebrate the expanded tournament. Besides the 30 reserved for the champions, the remaining 1,996 will be released globally as official licensed merchandise.

Each ring will feature a miniature FIFA World Cup trophy alongside a personalised engraving inside the band, making them unique collectables linked to the 2026 tournament.

The initiative represents another American-inspired feature introduced during this World Cup after FIFA also approved a Super Bowl-style halftime entertainment show for the final.

Trump set to attend final

According to the BBC, the Argentina versus Spain showdown will also be attended by United States President Donald Trump, who is expected to present the World Cup trophy to the winners after the match.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino had earlier confirmed Trump's attendance, with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later reaffirming the President's plans to be present at MetLife Stadium.

Trump has regularly attended major sporting events, including the Super Bowl, NBA Finals, US Open tennis tournament and Ryder Cup during his time in office.

Legit.ng previously reported

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that FIFA appointed experienced Slovenian referee Slavko Vinčić to officiate the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain at MetLife Stadium.

Vinčić will work alongside assistants Tomaž Klančnik and Andraž Kovačič, while Jordan's Adham Makhadmeh will serve as the fourth official. The final will be the Slovenian referee's fourth assignment of the tournament.

Source: Legit.ng