A Facebook user who claims to be Odogwu Asaba's neighbour has revealed certain things about his personal life that many people do not know about

The alleged neighbour's claims and revelations about his life have sent social media users into a frenzy, as people demand justice

Odogwu Asaba was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting Favour Agbro, a 20-year-old woman who later took her own life

A woman, Blessing Zion, who says she is Odogwu Asaba's neighbour, has come forward with details about the embattled content creator that many of his online followers were unaware of.

Blessing Zion disclosed in the comment section of a Facebook video posted by Ositadinma Fred, who had been reacting to the sexual assault allegations surrounding Odogwu Asaba.

An alleged neighbour of Odogwu Asaba has made some revelations about him. Photo Credit: Odogwu Asaaba, Favour Agbro

Source: Facebook

Writing on Thursday, 16 July 2026, Blessing identified herself as his neighbour on Okpanam Road in Asaba and stated that his wife had given birth the previous Saturday.

What neighbour said about Odogwu Asaba

According to Blessing Zion, Odogwu Asaba is a father of four, specifically two boys and two girls. She wrote that she knows him personally and that his family lives near her on Okpanam Road.

"I know this guy very well is my neighbor as I'm talking to you now his wife just gave birth on Saturday is a father of four I mean father of four kids two boys and two girls here in Okpanam road," Blessing wrote.

Another commenter, Chidera Victoria, appeared to corroborate the location, writing:

"I know him very well at Okpanan road, I always use to see him at mid wefry market."

Background: Odogwu Asaba's arrest

Odogwu Asaba was arrested following accusations that he sexually assaulted Favour Agbro, a 20-year-old woman. The case drew widespread public attention after Favour subsequently took her own life, prompting an outpouring of grief and anger on Nigerian social media.

Watch the video that triggered the discussion online:

Nigerians react to revelations made by lady

The comment section filled quickly with people responding to both the neighbour's revelations and the broader tragedy.

@Charles Igbineweka said:

"People should learn to live within their means.... And should know that... Talking on social media doesn't mean that person is a good person both men and women... Don't take anyone you see on social media seriously..."

@Chinwendu Ukoha said:

"Parents especially mothers makes ur kids ur best friend, they should be free to tell you what ever that happens when you are not around, 😄 train my children in away that no matter what they commit or what happened they explained freely not putting fear in them and also always find solutions, and thats how we have been living."

@Chinny's TV said:

"You are right bro, I thank God for the kind of family I have because whenever I want to give up I will always see the genuine love from my family."

@Iniobong Moses said:

"Wetin she go find for hotel room make she get out."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that alleged screenshots of WhatsApp chats between Odogwu Asaba and Favour Agbro before her death had been released on social media.

Late Favour Agbro's dance video resurfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Favour Agbro's dance video had resurfaced online and triggered emotional reactions.

The clip, originally posted on Facebook on May 27, showed Favour full of life, dressed in a leopard-print halter crop top and a patterned mini skirt, dancing expressively in an outdoor setting.

At the time of this report, the video had garnered over 13k likes, over 5k views and more than 400 shares on Facebook.

Source: Legit.ng