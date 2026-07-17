A Federal High Court in Abuja struck out the suit filed by former minister Rotimi Amaechi seeking to nullify Atiku Abubakar's emergence as ADC's 2027 presidential candidate

Amaechi's lawyer applied to withdraw the suit after both sides reached a settlement, prompting Justice Joyce Abdulmalik to strike it out on Friday

Amaechi had alleged that the ADC's May 25 primary breached the Electoral Act 2026 and the party's own constitution and nomination guidelines

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has struck out a suit in which former Rivers State Governor and ex-Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi sought to void the emergence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik ordered the suit struck out on Friday, July 17, after Amaechi's lead counsel, Jibrin Okutepa (SAN), applied to withdraw the matter, telling the court that both parties had since resolved their differences.

The court has ruled on Rotimi Amaechi's legal challenge aimed at preventing Atiku Abubakar from participating in the 2027 presidential race. Photo credit: @atiku/@rotikiamaechi

Source: UGC

The suit, with reference number FHC/ABJ/CS/1215/2026, named Abubakar, the ADC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as defendants.

Why Amaechi filed the suit

Amaechi had approached the court shortly after Atiku's emergence at the ADC presidential primary held on May 25, contending that the process was fundamentally flawed.

He argued the election was conducted in violation of Section 77(5) and (6) of the Electoral Act 2026, as well as relevant provisions of the ADC constitution and the party's guidelines for nominating candidates for the 2027 polls.

Among the 11 reliefs he sought were orders restraining Abubakar from presenting himself as ADC's presidential candidate and barring INEC from recognising him in that capacity, on the basis that Amaechi himself had won the May 25 primary.

In a sworn affidavit, Amaechi stated that the Electoral Act 2026 requires political parties to maintain and submit a digital membership register to INEC at least 21 days before any primary, and to use that register for voter accreditation, Vanguard reported.

He alleged that the ADC failed to comply with these requirements, instead falling back on an internal procedure outlined in Section 10.8(6) of its guidelines.

He further claimed that the result declaration form issued on May 27 was unsigned, carried no date, and bore no signatures from members of the election committee or his own agents.

Following the primary, he said he wrote to the party's National Organising Secretary requesting certified copies of the membership register used for accreditation, only to receive a formal acknowledgement that no such register was used, Nation reported.

Amaechi stated that he subsequently filed a petition with the party's presidential appeal committee under Section 11 of the nomination guidelines, and later wrote to ADC National Chairman David Mark drawing attention to the committee's failure to communicate any ruling on the petition.

He said it was Mark's inaction that ultimately led him to file the court action.

With the parties having reached a settlement, however, the suit has now been formally struck out without any judicial pronouncement on the substantive allegations raised.

ADC hints at fuel subsidy

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the ADC national publicity secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, announced the party's plan to restore fuel subsidy for low-income earners if it wins the 2027 general elections.

Abdullahi made the disclosure during an interview, faulting the manner in which the current administration announced the removal of the fuel subsidy.

Source: Legit.ng