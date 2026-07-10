Portugal have appointed veteran manager Jorge Jesus as their new head coach

The 71-year-old replaces Roberto Martinez after the Selecao's World Cup exit

Jesus arrives with an impressive trophy haul from Portugal, Brazil and Saudi Arabia

Portugal have officially named experienced coach Jorge Jesus as their new national team manager following Roberto Martinez's departure after the country's disappointing 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Martinez left the role after Portugal were eliminated by Spain in the Round of 16, bringing an end to his tenure, which began in 2023.

Jorge Jesus shouts during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Damac. Photo by Fayez NURELDINE

Source: Getty Images

The Portuguese Football Federation has now turned to one of the country's most decorated managers in a bid to restore the team's fortunes.

Jesus returns to lead Portugal

The 71-year-old arrives with more than three decades of coaching experience, having managed top clubs across Portugal, Brazil, Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

Jesus enjoyed two successful spells with Benfica, while also taking charge of Sporting CP, Flamengo and Fenerbahce. His most recent adventure came in the Saudi Pro League, where he guided Al Nassr to their first league title in seven years before leaving at the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

According to the New York Times, over his 36-year managerial career, Jesus has won 25 major trophies, including league titles with Benfica, Flamengo, Al Hilal and Al Nassr, establishing himself as one of the most accomplished Portuguese coaches of his generation.

New era begins after Ronaldo decision

Jesus takes over a Portugal side looking to recover from another disappointing World Cup, having failed to reach the semi-finals since 2006 despite winning the UEFA European Championship in 2016 and lifting the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and again in 2025.

His appointment also comes shortly after Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed that the 2026 tournament was his final World Cup appearance, but not ending an extraordinary career that saw him score a record 146 international goals in 233 matches for Portugal, as he is still available for games in the near future.

Bruno Fernandes breaks silence on World Cup exit

Legit.ng previously reported that Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes reacted emotionally to Portugal's World Cup elimination, admitting he was "sad, frustrated and disillusioned" after the defeat to Spain.

The midfielder also thanked his teammates, coaching staff and Portuguese supporters for standing by the team throughout the tournament.

Source: Legit.ng