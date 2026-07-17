DR Congo Publishes Names of African Countries Eligible for eVisa, Shows Sample of Approved Visa
- DR Congo has released the official list of 44 African countries whose citizens can apply for the country's eVisa in 2026
- The DR Congo eVisa is valid for 90 days after approval, and travellers must state the reason for their visit
- The government also shared a sample of the approved eVisa to help applicants know what the document looks like
The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) has published the names of all the African countries whose citizens are eligible for its eVisa in 2026.
On the official government website, DR Congo attached a sample image to show applicants what the eVisa looks like and also stated the maximum number of days an applicant can stay in the country after a successful application and arrival.
African countries eligible for DR Congo eVisa
It is also important to note that the Democratic Republic of the Congo clearly stated that the eVisa issued to an applicant will expire 90 days after it is issued.
The official website of the Democratic Republic of the Congo contains the names of many African countries whose citizens qualify for the DR Congo eVisa.
- Algeria
- Angola
- Benin
- Botswana
- Burkina Faso
- Burundi
- Cameroon
- Cape Verde
- Comoros
- Côte d'Ivoire
- Djibouti
- Egypt
- Equatorial Guinea
- Eswatini
- Ethiopia
- Gabon
- Gambia
- Ghana
- Guinea
- Guinea-Bissau
- Kenya
- Lesotho
- Liberia
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Mauritania
- Mauritius
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Niger
- Nigeria
- Rwanda
- São Tomé and Príncipe
- Senegal
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- South Africa
- Tanzania
- Togo
- Tunisia
- Uganda
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
DR Congo approved eVisa sample
DR Congo also stated that applicants must provide the purpose of their travel before their eVisa application can be approved.
Georgia: African countries eligible for visa-free entry
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Georgia released the official list of four African countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa in 2026.
According to the Georgian government, citizens of Botswana, Mauritius, South Africa, and Seychelles can enter Georgia without a visa and stay for up to one year, provided they comply with the country's immigration rules.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng