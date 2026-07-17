DR Congo has released the official list of 44 African countries whose citizens can apply for the country's eVisa in 2026

The DR Congo eVisa is valid for 90 days after approval, and travellers must state the reason for their visit

The government also shared a sample of the approved eVisa to help applicants know what the document looks like

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) has published the names of all the African countries whose citizens are eligible for its eVisa in 2026.

On the official government website, DR Congo attached a sample image to show applicants what the eVisa looks like and also stated the maximum number of days an applicant can stay in the country after a successful application and arrival.

DR Congo publishes official list of 44 African countries eligible for eVisa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty images/Antoine Gyori - Corbis/mirsad sarajlic

Source: Getty Images

African countries eligible for DR Congo eVisa

It is also important to note that the Democratic Republic of the Congo clearly stated that the eVisa issued to an applicant will expire 90 days after it is issued.

The official website of the Democratic Republic of the Congo contains the names of many African countries whose citizens qualify for the DR Congo eVisa.

Algeria

Angola

Benin

Botswana

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cameroon

Cape Verde

Comoros

Côte d'Ivoire

Djibouti

Egypt

Equatorial Guinea

Eswatini

Ethiopia

Gabon

Gambia

Ghana

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Kenya

Lesotho

Liberia

Madagascar

Malawi

Mauritania

Mauritius

Morocco

Mozambique

Namibia

Niger

Nigeria

Rwanda

São Tomé and Príncipe

Senegal

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

South Africa

Tanzania

Togo

Tunisia

Uganda

Zambia

Zimbabwe

DR Congo approved eVisa sample

DR Congo updates eVisa policy, names 44 African countries that qualify. Photo source: DR Congo

Source: Getty Images

DR Congo also stated that applicants must provide the purpose of their travel before their eVisa application can be approved.

Georgia: African countries eligible for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Georgia released the official list of four African countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa in 2026.

According to the Georgian government, citizens of Botswana, Mauritius, South Africa, and Seychelles can enter Georgia without a visa and stay for up to one year, provided they comply with the country's immigration rules.

Source: Legit.ng