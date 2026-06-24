Ghana held England to a goalless draw in one of the biggest results for Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Fans flooded social media with reactions after a famous Ghanaian spiritualist's pre-match comments resurfaced

Harry Kane endured one of his quietest performances in an England shirt as Ghana's defence stood firm

Ghana's impressive performance against England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has sparked an unusual debate online after supporters linked Harry Kane's struggles to a pre-match prediction made by a famous Ghanaian traditional spiritualist.

The Black Stars produced a disciplined defensive display to earn a valuable 0-0 draw against the Three Lions in Boston, boosting their hopes of reaching the knockout stage of the expanded tournament.

Harry Kane reacts after a shot against Ghana at Boston Stadium. Photo by Mark Smith

Source: Getty Images

While Ghana's tactical organisation and resilience earned widespread praise, much of the conversation after the match centred around comments made before kick-off by Nana Kwaku Bonsam, one of Ghana's most recognisable traditional spiritual figures.

His remarks quickly resurfaced after England captain Kane failed to make his usual impact against the West Africans.

Witch doctor's prediction returns to spotlight

Before the highly anticipated Group L encounter, Nana Kwaku Bonsam confidently claimed he was working on a way to stop England's biggest attacking threat.

According to the spiritualist:

"I'm working on Harry Kane. I've already shown what I'm capable of, and I know what I need to do to stop him. It won't be a serious injury, but it'll be enough to help my country."

At the time, many supporters dismissed the statement as a publicity stunt.

However, following the final whistle, social media users began drawing connections between the prediction and Kane's unusually subdued performance.

The Bayern Munich striker arrived at the World Cup in outstanding form, having scored 69 goals for club and country this season at an average of more than one goal per game.

Many expected him to be England's most dangerous player against Ghana. Instead, the prolific forward struggled to influence proceedings.

According to Opta statistics, Kane registered only 19 touches during the contest, the lowest figure he has ever recorded in a major tournament match for England in which he played at least 90 minutes.

He also squandered his best opportunity of the match, sending a close-range effort over the crossbar.

Fans react after Kane's quiet afternoon

As clips of Nana Kwaku Bonsam's earlier comments circulated online, supporters flooded social media with humorous reactions.

@greengirlbella_ wrote:

"I've never seen Kane so off in a game. It looked like he didn't even know the players around him. I believe in magic."

@jdoo85379 joked:

"How do I contact Nana Kwaku Bonsam? I just want to try something."

@TheCardsChef added:

"I didn't believe in witch doctors until now. Harry Kane was abysmal. Nobody should mess with Nana Kwaku Bonsam."

@AtaqueFutbolUSA questioned:

"The curse is real? Whatever he did, it worked perfectly."

Another supporter, @Mrlinah20, posted:

"I told my friend that Ghana will get to the World Cup final because of Nana Kwaku Bonsam. They thought I was joking."

@Footballtweet simply asked:

"Maybe the curse worked?"

@Cerebrone wrote:

"Nana Kwaku Bonsam, apologies. I wasn't familiar with your game."

Meanwhile, @remmanuelpires said:

"Nana Kwaku Bonsam, I owe you my life."

Others joined the trend, with @berniehoe2 humorously asking:

"Is Dr Nana Kwaku Bonsam taking requests?"

And @abelekene added:

"England may need to beg him to stop his work on Harry Kane."

Harry Kane reacts after a shot against Ghana at Boston Stadium. Photo by TouchlineX

Source: Twitter

Benjamin Asare plays down Kane threat

While supporters focused on the spiritual angle, Ghana goalkeeper Benjamin Asare credited hard work and determination for the result.

The Hearts of Oak goalkeeper produced another assured display and recorded his second consecutive clean sheet at the tournament.

Speaking to 3 Sports after the match, Asare insisted that facing one of the world's most feared strikers did not intimidate him.

He said:

"Facing Harry Kane is normal."

"Even the best goalkeepers concede goals against him. He has scored against many of them, so why should I be different if he scores against me? The Lord helped me today and I am very happy that He helped us get this point."

Asare's commanding presence was crucial throughout the encounter, particularly in stoppage time when England threw bodies forward in search of a winner.

Kane remains positive despite frustration

Despite failing to score, Kane refused to criticise his teammates after the match.

The England captain admitted Ghana made life difficult for the Three Lions and praised the African side for their organisation.

Speaking to the BBC, Kane said:

"It was one of those games against a difficult team to break down."

"We wanted the win but we take the point. I was kind of man-marked by Partey for a lot of the game, so I didn't have the space to drop deep and arrive late in the box."

The striker also backed England to respond strongly in their final group match.

"We're in a great position and we're playing Panama next, so hopefully we can finish with a win and finish top."

Ghana keep knockout hopes alive

The draw leaves England top of Group L heading into the final round of fixtures, while for Ghana, however, the result felt almost like a victory.

After frustrating one of the tournament favourites and keeping one of football's most prolific goalscorers quiet, the Black Stars remain firmly in the race for a place in the knockout rounds.

Ghana goalkeeper ruled out of the 2026 World Cup

Legit.ng previously reported that Ghana suffered a major injury setback after first-choice goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi was reportedly ruled out of the remainder of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The St. Gallen shot-stopper sustained a groin injury during Ghana's opening victory over Panama and was replaced by Benjamin Asare at half-time. The injury is expected to keep him out for the rest of the tournament, handing Asare an unexpected opportunity to shine on the biggest stage.

Source: Legit.ng