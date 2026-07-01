France have progressed to the Round of 16 following their 3-0 win against Sweden on Wednesday, July 1

Real star Kylian Mbappe scored a brace as the Les Bleus became the first nation to win seven consecutive matches

France manager Didier Deschamps also led the 2018 World Cup winner to set another unique record

France defeated Sweden 3-0 to continue their impressive run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe scored twice at New York New Jersey Stadium, while Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola added the third as Les Bleus comfortably booked their place in the quarter-finals on Wednesday, July 1.

Kylian Mbappe scores a brace as France set 2 unique records following a win against Sweden in the Round of 32. Photo by: Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

The two-time world champions have now won all four of their matches at the tournament, having previously defeated Senegal, Iraq and Norway during the group stage.

France will next face South American side Paraguay, who stunned four-time champions Germany in the Round of 32 after winning on penalties, per Yahoo Sports.

France set new World Cup record

France became the first team in FIFA World Cup history to record seven consecutive victories against UEFA opponents after their win over Sweden.

The achievement could become even more remarkable if Didier Deschamps' side continue their march toward the final on July 19, with more European opponents potentially awaiting them.

Les Bleus have also won four consecutive World Cup matches for the first time since their triumphant 1998 campaign on home soil, when they lifted the trophy for the first time after defeating Brazil in the final.

Meanwhile, the victory also marked France's first-ever win over Sweden at a major international tournament.

Les Bleus had previously drawn 1-1 with Sweden at UEFA Euro 1992 before suffering a 2-0 defeat at Euro 2012, when Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Sebastian Larsson scored to hand the Scandinavians victory.

With Mbappe leading the attack and France continuing to rewrite the record books, Les Bleus will head into the quarter-finals full of confidence as they continue their pursuit of a third FIFA World Cup title.

Deschamps reacts to win vs Sweden

Les Bleus manager Didier Deschamps insists that France remains a contender to win the 2026 World Cup.

Kylian Mbappe with coach Didier Deschamps after scoring for France against Sweden in the Round of 32 at New York New Jersey Stadium. Photo by Mattia Ozbot.

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC, the 57-year-old said there is still room for loads of improvement. He said:

"There is always room for improvement and things shouldn't be all gold. We have reached the round of 16. Let's appreciate that. We know what is expected of us.

"We could have been a bit more efficient in the first half. We have reached the round of 16, but it's only the round of 16. We have to stay calm."

Mbappe matches Ronaldo's record

Legit.ng earlier reported that Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has equalled Ronaldo Nazario's record of scoring 15 goals across three FIFA World Cup tournaments.

The Brazilian icon scored 15 goals at the 1998, 2002 and 2006 World Cups, and Mbappé matched that tally with his first goal against Iraq at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Source: Legit.ng