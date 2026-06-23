Lionel Messi became the outright leading scorer in World Cup history with a brace against Austria

The Argentina captain moved to 18 World Cup goals and secured his country's place in the knockout stage

Ballon d'Or paid tribute to the eight-time winner with an emotional message on social media

Lionel Messi added another chapter to his remarkable career on Sunday after breaking the World Cup goalscoring record during Argentina's 2-0 victory over Austria.

The 38-year-old captain scored twice as the reigning world champions booked their place in the knockout rounds of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi is now the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history after netting his 18th goal in Argentina's 2-0 victory against Austria. Photo by Stacy Revere

Source: Getty Images

According to The Athletic, his first goal saw him move past Germany legend Miroslav Klose, while his second strike took him beyond Brazilian icon Marta's overall World Cup record.

Messi now stands alone at the top of the all-time scoring charts with 18 goals in 28 World Cup appearances, further cementing his status as one of the greatest players the sport has ever seen.

Messi makes history despite early penalty miss

Argentina's night did not begin according to plan.

Messi missed an eighth-minute penalty, but the setback did little to affect the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Thirty minutes later, he found the breakthrough with a low finish that gave Argentina the lead and took him to 17 World Cup goals, moving him ahead of Klose.

The Inter Miami star was not finished.

Lionel Messi became only the third player to score in six successive World Cup matches after France's Just Fontaine in 1958 and Brazil's Jairzinho in 1970. Photo by Tullio Puglia

Source: Getty Images

Deep into second-half stoppage time, Messi squeezed home from a tight angle despite the presence of two Austrian defenders, bringing up his 18th goal on football's biggest stage.

According to BBC Sport, the brace means Messi has now scored in six consecutive World Cup matches, joining France's Just Fontaine and Brazil's Jairzinho as the only players to achieve the feat.

Messi has now scored all five of Argentina's goals at the tournament and sits alone at the top of the goalscoring chart.

Ballon d'Or pays tribute to Lionel Messi

Messi's latest achievement quickly drew praise from across the football world, with Ballon d'Or joining the celebrations.

The organisers of football's most prestigious individual award posted a heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter) after the Argentine star rewrote the record books.

"MESSI. ALWAYS MESSI. AND FOREVER MESSI. 🇦🇷

The Argentine scored against Austria and became the ALL-TIME TOP GOALSCORER in World Cup history. 🏆⚽"

The message quickly went viral and sparked reactions from supporters around the globe, many of whom believe Messi is further strengthening his claim as the greatest player in football history.

Numbers continue to underline Messi's brilliance

Beyond the goals, Messi's overall influence at the tournament has been extraordinary.

His two strikes against Austria came from his only two attempts on target, highlighting his efficiency in front of goal.

The Argentina captain has also created 76 chances at the World Cup, the most by any player in tournament history.

Over his last six World Cup matches, Messi has been directly involved in 12 goals, scoring 10 times and providing two assists.

Argentina's victory over Austria guaranteed their place in the knockout rounds, and with Messi in this form, Lionel Scaloni's side will once again be among the favourites to lift the trophy.

Messi enters Guiness World record

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Messi has once again written his name deeper into football history after delivering another landmark World Cup performance, guiding Argentina to a 2-0 victory over Austria.

Following the match, Guinness World Records confirmed a fresh set of achievements for the Argentina skipper, further cementing his unprecedented World Cup legacy.

Source: Legit.ng