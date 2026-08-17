Governor Ademola Adeleke shared a personal tribute about his late father, describing him as a well-educated, widely travelled politician

Adeleke revealed his elder brother, Dr. Adeleke, still treats him like a child despite his position as governor

The Osun governor said he sees Dr. Adeleke as a father figure whenever he looks at him

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has opened up about his family, describing his late father as a cultured politician whose bond with his mother kept their household together.

In a personal statement, Adeleke said his father was a well-educated man who had travelled extensively across the world. He described the relationship between his parents as one defined by a rare harmony, which he credited with holding the family together.

Adeleke on growing up as the last born

The governor also spoke candidly about the privileges that came with being the youngest child in the family. "I'm the last born, so I get away with a lot of things," he said with a laugh, adding that the dynamic within the family has never truly changed despite his current position.

He revealed that his elder brother, Dr. Adeleke, still treats him as though he were a child. Rather than taking offence, the governor said he welcomes it, as the relationship carries a deeper emotional meaning for him.

Adeleke said:

"My older brother, Dr. Adeleke, still treats me like a kid. I see him as a father figure because whenever I look at him, I see my father."

The remarks offer a rare glimpse into the private world of one of Nigeria's most high-profile state executives, whose public life has frequently attracted national attention since he assumed office in Osun State.

See the video of his revelation on X here:

Source: Legit.ng