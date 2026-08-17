APC National Youth Leader Dr. Dayo Israel called for honest reflection after the party lost the Osun governorship election to Governor Ademola Adeleke

Adeleke of the Accord Party was declared re-elected with 511,067 votes against APC candidate Bola Oyebamiji's 444,815 votes

Israel warned that APC must confront deep internal problems before the 2027 general elections or risk repeating the same outcome

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Osun State - All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth Leader Dr. Dayo Israel has publicly urged his party to face what he called "bitter truths" after its candidate lost the Osun State governorship election on Sunday, August 17, 2026.

Israel said Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party was declared re-elected with 511,067 votes, while the APC's candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, received 444,815 votes.

"Deep internal problems": Israel urges APC to reflect ahead of 2027 elections. Photo credit: Ademola Adeleke

Source: Twitter

He described the margin as "substantial enough to demand honest reflection, not excuses, blame shifting or the familiar ritual of assembling another committee whose report may never change how we campaign."

This was contained in a post shared on his X account @dayoisrael

Israel congratulated Adeleke and the people of Osun State while also commending APC members, agents and volunteers who worked on the campaign "under difficult circumstances."

However, he stressed that offering congratulations cannot replace the need for the party to examine what went wrong ahead of the 2027 general elections.

3 defining personalities in Osun election

The APC youth leader said three personalities emerged as the defining figures in the Osun guber election.

He said three personalities emerged as the defining figures of this election. The first is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; the second defining figure is Governor Ademola Adeleke; and the third defining figure is David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

Osun election: APC members react to Israel's post

The post drew responses from APC supporters and observers who largely agreed that the party has deep-rooted problems to address.

Senator Sakirudeen Jamiu Adeshina, @adeshinajamiu9, pointed to weak grassroots outreach:

"The most important part is that grassroots mobilisation is very, very poor. People are not talking about the policy and reform of the President to the people, how it will benefit them and their upcoming generation. Most of us that are even active are not familiar with our locals."

@Kehi3Kehinde echoed the concern, writing:

"Bitter truth, my leader, it's time for the party to wake. You call the youth during elections, and after elections you treat them as a. It's not fair; the party need to wake up and do the needful."

@AkandeFm2025 suggested the APC should focus on building support ahead of the general election and called for the party structure in Osun to be "completely overhauled," adding that former governor Oyetola "should take a back seat and allow a new face."

Not all reactions were sympathetic to the APC's position. @Skillzz_23 told Israel:

"Even if your acclaimed youth wing had been activated, be honest with yourself, you still wouldn't have done anything differently. We voted for continuity in Osun because we can see and feel the development happening across the state."

@bussy2008 also pushed back, warning against attempts to use federal influence to reverse the will of voters:

"What you don't know is that the people's unity is more than federal might. You all want to set this country on fire?"

@MarvelousOwhor called on party leadership to replace officials who are not performing:

"Most of these party officials don't really deserve their office. Find new people who will drive home what you want to do for the masses."

Osun: Nigerians react as INEC declares Adeleke as winner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that INEC's returning officer declared Accord candidate re-elected in the Osun State governorship election.

Adeleke polled 511,067 votes against APC's Bola Oyebamiji, who scored 444,815 votes in the keenly contested poll.

Nigerians took to social media to share strong reactions to the result, with many linking the outcome to the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng