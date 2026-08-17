Lady who relocated to Canada explains amount she showed as proof of funds

A Nigerian lady who relocated to Canada, @chinenyenwa.e, shared the exact amount she presented as proof of funds in a TikTok video

She clarified that proof of funds is not an application fee and that no money was paid to any agency or immigration body

The lady also revealed she handled the entire Canadian immigration application on her own without hiring anyone

A young Nigerian woman who recently moved to Canada has opened up about one of the most misunderstood parts of the immigration process, revealing the exact sum she was required to show as proof of funds during her application.

The lady, known on TikTok as @chinenyenwa.e, shared the details in a video that has drawn attention from many Nigerians curious about the Canadian immigration process. She disclosed that the amount she presented came to $15,263 CAD (N14,902,265).

Lady who moved to Canada shares amount she had as proof of funds. Photo Source: TikTok/chinenyenwa.e

Source: Getty Images

Canada visa: Proof of funds

One of the most important points she addressed was the widespread confusion around what proof of funds actually means. Many applicants assume it is a fee they must pay to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) or to a third-party agency, but she was clear that this is not the case.

She said in the TikTok post:

"Proof of Funds is NOT an application fee; I didn't pay that money to IRCC; I simply had to show that I had the required funds available."

In other words, the money remained in her account throughout the process. She was only required to demonstrate that the funds existed, not to transfer or spend them as part of the application.

Canada visa: She applied without any agency

Beyond the proof of funds clarification, she also made a point of emphasising that she did not rely on any immigration consultant or agent to process her paperwork.

"I did the entire application myself," she stated.

Her experience highlights that it is possible to navigate the Canadian immigration process independently, without paying fees to agencies that sometimes charge heavily for assistance that applicants can handle on their own.

Her video has resonated with many Nigerians actively planning their own move to Canada amid the ongoing japa wave, offering a clearer picture of what the financial requirements actually involve.

Read the post shared online by the lady below.

Student visa: UKVI reveals bank statement rule

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) had warned international students that their visa applications could be refused if they failed to meet the required proof of funds rules.

The agency said applicants must hold the required funds in their bank accounts for 28 consecutive days, with the final day falling no more than 31 days before the visa application.

Source: Legit.ng