Germany substitute Deniz Undav has edged Lionel Messi in FIFA's latest World Cup attacking power rankings

Messi remains the leading Golden Boot contender after scoring six goals in Argentina's three group matches

FIFA's advanced analytics reward efficiency, putting Undav's remarkable cameo performances above the Argentine icon

Germany forward Deniz Undav has emerged as the biggest surprise of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after edging Argentina captain Lionel Messi to the top of FIFA's official attacking power rankings following the conclusion of the group stage.

Despite Messi finishing as the tournament's leading scorer with six goals in three matches, FIFA's data-driven performance model placed the German striker narrowly ahead, setting up an intriguing battle for the Golden Ball award as the knockout rounds begin.

Deniz Undav celebrates with Germany teammates after scoring against Ivory Coast in 2026 World Cup. Photo by Jan Woitas

Source: Getty Images

The rankings, powered by Aramco, evaluate players using advanced analytics that measure their impact across attacking, creativity and defensive categories throughout the tournament.

Messi dominates goals but not FIFA's rankings

Messi has enjoyed another extraordinary World Cup campaign.

The Argentina captain opened his tournament with a sensational hat-trick against Algeria before scoring twice against Austria and adding another goal from a free-kick against Jordan.

The strike against Jordan not only helped Argentina complete a perfect group stage but also saw Messi become the first player in history to score in seven consecutive FIFA World Cup matches, per Opta.

The Inter Miami superstar also stretched his all-time World Cup scoring record to 19 goals and became the first footballer to score against 13 different countries at the tournament.

Those performances earned Messi an attacking score of 8.34 out of 10 in FIFA's official rankings.

Ordinarily, that would have comfortably placed him first. Instead, he was narrowly beaten by one of the tournament's most unexpected stars.

Undav's efficiency catches FIFA's attention

Germany's Deniz Undav finished top of FIFA's attacking rankings with a score of 8.36 after producing one of the most efficient group-stage displays in recent World Cup history.

Unlike Messi, Undav has yet to start a match. The German striker has made only three substitute appearances, playing a combined total of just 86 minutes.

Deniz Undav celebrates his goal with Jamie Leweling during the FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Ivory Coast. Photo by Indrawan Kumala

Source: Getty Images

Yet those brief cameos have yielded three goals and two assists.

According to the BBC, his finest performance came during Germany's emphatic 7-1 victory over Curaçao, where he scored once and supplied two assists during a 26-minute appearance from the bench.

The remarkable numbers mean Undav is averaging one goal every 28.7 minutes while directly contributing to a goal every 17.2 minutes.

Those outstanding efficiency figures ultimately pushed him ahead of Messi in FIFA's statistical assessment.

FIFA reveals best performers

Following the end of the group stage, FIFA confirmed that Undav leads the attacking rankings with an average score of 8.36.

Messi follows closely in second on 8.34, while France captain Kylian Mbappe occupies third place with 8.13.

Brazil star Vinicius Junior ranks fourth ahead of Switzerland youngster Johan Manzambi, who has been one of the breakout performers of the competition.

France winger Ousmane Dembele, Norway striker Erling Haaland, Netherlands attacker Crysencio Summerville, New Zealand forward Elijah Just and Morocco's Ismael Saibari complete the top ten.

Beyond the attacking category, France playmaker Michael Olise tops FIFA's creativity rankings with an average score of 8.02, while Canada's Derek Cornelius leads all defenders after recording a defensive rating of 7.30.

Golden Ball race still favours Messi

Although FIFA's power rankings currently place Undav ahead of Messi statistically, many observers still consider the Argentine legend the leading contender for the tournament's Golden Ball.

Messi has combined goals, leadership and match-winning performances to guide defending champions Argentina comfortably into the round of 32.

Lionel Messi of shooting his scoring free kick during the FIFA World Cup against Jordan. Photo by Image Photo Agency

Source: Getty Images

His six goals already place him firmly at the summit of the Golden Boot standings, and further standout displays in the knockout stages could strengthen his bid to claim another individual honour.

Meanwhile, Undav's extraordinary impact from the bench has transformed him into one of Germany's biggest weapons as they chase a fifth World Cup title.

Whether the striker can maintain that incredible efficiency over the remainder of the tournament remains to be seen.

Other stars continue to impress

Several players also climbed FIFA's rankings following strong final group-stage performances.

Dembele surged into sixth place after scoring his first World Cup hat-trick for France against Norway while also producing 12 progressive passes to boost his creativity score.

Swiss youngster Johan Manzambi entered the top five after registering three goals and an assist from only six attempts on goal, further enhancing his growing reputation.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham also enjoyed a significant rise after scoring against Panama and creating another goal for Harry Kane as the Three Lions secured top spot in Group L.

Belgium forward Leandro Trossard completed one of the biggest climbs after scoring twice in his country's 5-1 victory over New Zealand.

With the round of 32 now underway, the battle for both the Golden Ball and Golden Boot promises to become even more intense.

Witch doctor predicts Argentina upset

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that outspoken Ghanaian spiritualist Nana Kwaku Bonsam claimed Cape Verde would eliminate defending champions Argentina in the round of 32 despite Lionel Messi's outstanding form.

The controversial traditionalist insisted the African side is destined to produce one of the greatest shocks in World Cup history, predicting that Messi's dream of retaining the trophy would end against the Blue Sharks.

Source: Legit.ng