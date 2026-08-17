Abi won the Week 4 Head of House title, becoming the third consecutive woman to claim the position this season

Ten housemates secured immunity this week through a combination of the HoH win, team selection, and a Big Brother award

Chimsom Chuka earned immunity through a separate route after Big Brother Naija recognised him as a finalist

Ten BBNaija Season 11 housemates are now shielded from eviction this week following the latest Head of House competition and a special Big Brother intervention.

Abi clinched the Week 4 Head of House title after a gruelling challenge on Monday, August 17, 2026, that tested physical strength, strategy, and memory.

Full list of BBN Season 11 housemates with immunity this week and how they got it. Photo: bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

Her victory makes her the third woman in a row to hold the title, continuing a run that began with Sheba in Week 2 and Neche in Week 3.

Full list of BBNaija housemates with immunity from eviction

Along with her HoH status, Abi's win extended protection to members of her Team Boosted Odds.

The team also exercised its privilege by selecting Bluetophia and Bells to be saved via the private Conspiracy Room.

The complete list of Big Brother Naija housemates with immunity from eviction this week is:

Abi Chimsom Sultex Sheba Araga Yusuf Barry Keivo Oyin Ricky

How each BBN housemate secured their immunity

Abi's immunity is tied directly to her HoH title, which automatically protects her from eviction for the week.

The remaining members of Team Boosted Odds received immunity as part of the HoH package, with the Conspiracy Room activation adding Bluetophia and Bells to the list of those protected this week.

Chimsom Chuka's path to immunity was different. Big Brother separately awarded him immunity after recognising his status as a finalist, a distinction that placed him outside the ordinary eviction process for this week.

With the protected housemates now confirmed, focus shifts to those who remain vulnerable as the week's eviction proceedings move to the next stage under the season's "Show Ya Self" theme.

BBN Season 11: List of housemates immune from eviction this week and how they achieved it. Photo: bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

BBNaija Neche shocks housemates with sudden exit

In related news, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija Season 11 housemate Neche Maduagwu stunned viewers and fellow contestants by voluntarily exiting the competition despite enjoying her most successful week.

The 25-year-old lawyer and entrepreneur, who had just secured the Head of House crown, led her team to a Wager victory and triumphed in the Friday Arena Games, gathered her colleagues in the lounge before announcing her decision to leave that same night.

Though she kept her reasons private, Neche expressed gratitude to her friends in the house, honoured her role as HoH, and walked into the diary room as housemates tried to hold her back, marking one of the season’s most emotional and unexpected departures.

BBNaija organisers explain Neche’s sudden exit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija Season 11 organisers later clarified that Neche's decision was due to “pressing personal matters” requiring immediate attention.

MultiChoice Nigeria praised her energy, achievements, and commitment during her time in the house.

Source: Legit.ng