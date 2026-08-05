Nigeria secured their place in the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals after a commanding victory over Egypt in their final group game

The defending champions had to recover from an opening group stage defeat before bouncing back with back-to-back wins to advance

A win over Cameroon in the knockout round would send the Super Falcons to the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027

Nigeria's Super Falcons have booked their place in the quarter-finals of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations after thrashing Egypt 6-2 in their final Group C fixture.

The defending champions needed a positive result to progress after a rocky start to the tournament, and they delivered in emphatic fashion against the Cleopatras.

Super Falcons set to face Cameroon in WAFCON 2026 quarter-final. Photo from @echeginii.

Source: Twitter

Nigeria's campaign began with a shock 3-2 defeat to Malawi, a team making their debut at the competition. That result put the Super Falcons under immediate pressure, but they regrouped with a narrow 1-0 win over Zambia before running out convincing 6-2 winners against Egypt to confirm their qualification from the group stage.

The quarter-final draw has set up a highly anticipated clash between Nigeria and Cameroon's Indomitable Lionesses. According to Elegbete TV, the winner of that tie will also earn qualification for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027, raising the stakes considerably for both sides.

Cameroon arrived at the knockout stage as Group D leaders, having beaten both Ghana and Mali before facing Cape Verde in their final group match. Their group campaign has not yet been completed, but their dominance so far makes them one of the stronger sides left in the competition.

As noted by NFF, the two nations carry a well-established rivalry, with both the male and female national teams having faced each other on numerous occasions over the years.

That history adds an extra layer of significance to what is already a high-stakes encounter, with a place at the 2027 Women's World Cup on the line.

Super Falcons survive Group C drama

Legit.ng previously reported that Super Falcons survived a complicated Group C where three teams finished level on six points each.

Nigeria and Malawi progressed to the next round while the Copper Queens of Zambia were agonisingly eliminated despite two wins from three.

Source: Legit.ng