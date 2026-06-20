Sunday Oliseh believes Cristiano Ronaldo should play fewer minutes to help Portugal get the best from him

Portugal's 1-1 draw against DR Congo has intensified scrutiny on the veteran captain's performances

Ronaldo has responded to criticism by insisting Portugal remain united ahead of their next World Cup fixture

Former Super Eagles captain Sunday Oliseh has weighed in on Cristiano Ronaldo's role for Portugal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, suggesting that the veteran forward should no longer be expected to lead the line for an entire match.

Ronaldo, now 41, is competing in what is expected to be the final World Cup of his remarkable career.

Sunday Oliseh has revealed how Portugal can get the best out of Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Molly Darlington

Source: Getty Images

The Al-Nassr star arrived at the tournament hoping to finally win the one major trophy missing from his collection, but Portugal's early performances have raised questions about whether he remains the best option to spearhead the attack.

The debate intensified following Portugal's disappointing 1-1 draw against DR Congo, a match in which Roberto Martinez's side dominated possession but struggled to create meaningful chances.

Oliseh urges Portugal to manage Ronaldo's minutes

Speaking on the Global Football Insights show, Oliseh argued that Portugal would benefit from using Ronaldo in shorter bursts rather than relying on him for the full 90 minutes.

The former Juventus midfielder praised Ronaldo's ability to reinvent himself over the years but believes age has inevitably changed the way he impacts games.

“Ronaldo is exceptional, but he's gone from being a great dribbler to being a fox in the box. He's adapted his game to fit his age. He's very fit.

“But at the World Cup, they don't need the fox in the box anymore.

“I think it's better he plays 35 minutes where he can give a 100% than try to play through 90 minutes and not be at his best.

“This team is very young, and they're creative. For that reason, they need movements in attack. He's taking a place that's very strategic.”

Oliseh's comments reflect a growing belief among some analysts that Portugal's talented midfield and attacking players require a more mobile focal point up front.

Portugal struggle despite midfield quality

Portugal entered the tournament with one of the strongest squads in the competition, boasting creative talents across midfield and attack. However, their performance against DR Congo failed to live up to expectations.

Joao Neves gave Portugal the lead with a well-taken header, but DR Congo hit back through Yoane Wissa just before half-time.

The equaliser came from the African side's first goal of the tournament and exposed Portugal's inability to convert possession into clear scoring opportunities.

The result sparked fierce debate among fans and pundits, with opinions divided over whether Ronaldo's presence is helping or hindering the team's attacking flow.

Oliseh believes modern football demands more movement from strikers and hinted that Portugal may need to make difficult decisions.

“Strikers don't have to always wait for balls in the modern age. He has scored loads of goals, but there's a reason they tell footballers to start writing footballers when they get to 33.

“You cannot think you want to play forever. At some point, he has to stop,” the AFCON 1994 winner concluded.

Ronaldo responds amid criticism

Ronaldo has faced criticism since the draw, with some supporters questioning his influence as captain after a frustrating display in Houston.

Cristiano Ronaldo defiantly claims that Portugal are 'always united' after Bruno Fernandes and several of his teammates were targeted with abuse. Photo by Joe Buvid

Source: Getty Images

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star appeared visibly irritated during parts of the match, often showing his frustration with teammates as Portugal struggled to find a winner.

Despite the growing scrutiny, Ronaldo has moved to project unity within the squad, The Mirror reports.

Ahead of Portugal's crucial clash against Uzbekistan, he shared a training-ground photo featuring several teammates and accompanied it with the message that Portugal are "always united".

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also posted a message on his Instagram story that read: "Focus on what you can control."

With Portugal still chasing World Cup glory, the spotlight remains firmly on their iconic captain and how Martinez chooses to use him in the matches ahead.

Neves sends brutal message to Ronaldo

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Joao Neves has caused a major stir on social media following his comment on Cristiano Ronaldo.

The PSG defensive midfielder explained that Ronaldo is not different from another player at the Mundial.

Source: Legit.ng