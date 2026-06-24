Jude Bellingham says he did not deserve the Man of the Match award after England's draw with Ghana

The Real Madrid star praised Ghana's defensive display and suggested the honour should have gone to an opponent

Ghana's spirited performance earned praise from England's players and coaching staff after a hard-fought stalemate

England midfielder Jude Bellingham has won widespread praise after admitting that a Ghana player was more deserving of the FIFA World Cup Man of the Match award following the goalless draw between the two nations.

The Three Lions were expected to continue their winning start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they faced the Black Stars in Boston, but the West African side produced a disciplined defensive performance to frustrate Thomas Tuchel's men throughout the contest.

Jude Bellingham during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match between England and Ghana. Photo by Ian MacNicol

Source: Getty Images

Despite enjoying close to 80 per cent possession and creating several opportunities, England failed to find a breakthrough against a determined Ghanaian team that defended resolutely from the opening whistle until the final moments.

Following the match, FIFA named Bellingham as the game's standout performer, a decision that immediately surprised many observers.

The 22-year-old Real Madrid midfielder appeared uncomfortable while receiving the award and later openly questioned the decision, insisting that one of Ghana's players should have been recognised instead.

Bellingham praises Ghana's resilience

Speaking after the match in an interview with the BBC, Bellingham acknowledged that England struggled to break down their African opponents and admitted he was not the most deserving recipient of the accolade.

"I didn't deserve it, to be honest," he said.

"It probably should have gone to one of their lads who defended so well."

His comments quickly attracted attention online, with many football fans applauding the England star for his honesty and sportsmanship.

Bellingham also praised Ghana's tactical discipline and suggested the Black Stars executed their game plan perfectly.

"Second game fever, isn't it, with England? Win the first one and draw the second," he said.

"I think they played for a draw, which could have seen them go through. Fair play to them. They did a great job."

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The result means England remain top of Group L ahead of their final group-stage encounter against Panama, while Ghana strengthened their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds after an opening day win.

Ghana frustrate England's attacking stars

England entered the fixture full of confidence after their impressive victory over Croatia in their opening match.

However, Ghana offered a completely different challenge. Rather than pressing high, Carlos Queiroz's men sat deep, stayed compact and limited England's attacking threats.

As reported by the New York Times, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Anthony Gordon and Jude Bellingham all struggled to find space against a well-organised defence.

Bukayo Saka reacts after a shot against Ghana at Boston Stadium. Photo by FIFA

Source: UGC

England's best opportunities came late in the game when Nico O'Reilly rattled the crossbar with a powerful effort, while Marc Guehi thought he had won the match only for his header to be cleared off the line.

Kane also missed a golden opportunity from close range as frustration grew among England supporters.

The Black Stars, meanwhile, looked comfortable absorbing pressure and occasionally threatened on the counterattack.

Their defensive display earned praise from several England players and members of Tuchel's coaching staff after the final whistle.

Bellingham involved in touchline controversy

The match was not without drama. Shortly before half-time, Bellingham found himself at the centre of an animated exchange involving Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz.

The incident occurred after the England midfielder challenged Ghana defender Jerome Opoku in a late tackle.

Queiroz reacted angrily from the touchline, leading to a heated confrontation that required intervention from staff members.

After the match, the Ghana coach suggested the midfielder had used inappropriate language during the exchange.

"He had a bad reaction with some bad names," Queiroz said.

Despite the tension, both teams completed the game without any major disciplinary issues.

Ghana's World Cup hopes remain alive

The draw represented another significant result for Ghana, who continue to exceed expectations at the tournament.

Ranked 64th in the world, the Black Stars were widely viewed as underdogs against an England side packed with Premier League and European stars.

Yet Ghana once again demonstrated why they remain one of Africa's most respected football nations.

The point leaves the West Africans with everything to play for heading into their final group match against Croatia.

A positive result could secure a place in the knockout stages and continue Africa's encouraging campaign at the expanded 48-team tournament.

CAF salutes Ghana for historic draw

Legit.ng previously reported that the Confederation of African Football praised Ghana after the Black Stars held England to a goalless draw at the FIFA World Cup.

CAF celebrated the performance on social media, commending the four-time African champions for their determination and encouraging them to continue flying the continent's flag proudly at the global tournament.

Source: Legit.ng