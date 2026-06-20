Black Stars goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi has been ruled out of the 2026 World Cup matches following a serious injury

The St. Gallen star was substituted at half-time during Ghana's 1-0 win over Panama on June 17, with Benjamin Asare replacing him

Asare is now set to become the first domestic-based goalkeeper to start a World Cup match for Ghana

Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi has reportedly been ruled out of Ghana's remaining matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after sustaining a groin injury.

The St. Gallen shot-stopper was withdrawn at half-time during Ghana's 1-0 victory over Panama on June 17, with Benjamin Asare coming on as his replacement.

The injury appears to have brought Ati-Zigi's participation at the global showpiece to an abrupt end.

Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zig sustains an injury during Panama's match and will miss their next match against England at the 2026 World Cup. Photo by: Ezra Shaw - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Ati-Zigi ruled out of World Cup

According to AfricaSoccer, the 29-year-old suffered a groin injury, raising serious concerns over his availability for the remainder of the tournament.

Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz was forced to replace Ati-Zigi at half-time after the goalkeeper was unable to continue.

The injury reportedly occurred following an awkward landing after a challenge with a Panama player.

Ati-Zigi received medical attention twice during the first half and initially attempted to play on. However, the coaching staff opted to substitute him during the interval, with Benjamin Asare taking over between the posts.

Depending on the severity, groin injuries can sideline players for several weeks or even months, making it highly unlikely that Ati-Zigi will feature again in the tournament.

Asare Set for Historic Opportunity

Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare is now expected to start Ghana's next match against England.

The 33-year-old is on course to become the first home-based goalkeeper to start a FIFA World Cup match for the Black Stars, per Modern Ghana.

Asare already made history against Panama when he became the first goalkeeper playing in Ghana's domestic league to feature in a World Cup match for the national team.

With Ati-Zigi sidelined, the experienced shot-stopper is now set to shoulder the responsibility as Ghana continue their quest for a place in the knockout rounds.

Benjamin Asare replaces Lawrence Ati-Zigi and is set to become the first home-based goalkeeper to start in a World Cup match. Photo by: Ezra Shaw - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Some Ghanaian fans have even speculated on social media that Ati-Zigi's injury may have had a spiritual cause, although there is no evidence to support such claims. Read them below:

@The_1CRITIC said:

"Too much Juju in the @GhanaBlackstars. Some of the players have been casting spells and I join fellow player that they compete for same position in the starting lineup.

@deku_james4722 wrote:

"Not all injuries are physical~So don't go to football tournament empty. Pray and let people be interceding for you. .As far as it depends on you;you can bath some evil sacking herbs🌿 before going."

Ghana equals Nigeria's record at World Cup

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Black Stars of Ghana have drawn level with Nigeria as the African nation with the most victories in FIFA World Cup history after securing a dramatic late win over Panama.

Carlos Queiroz's side left it until the dying moments to claim a hard-fought 1-0 victory in Toronto, with substitute Caleb Yirenkyi scoring his first international goal deep into stoppage time.

Source: Legit.ng