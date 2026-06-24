The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has sent a message to Ghana after their second match against England

The Black Stars held the Three Lions in a 0-0 draw played at Boston Stadium, in Massachusetts, the United States

The African giants have progressed to the Round of 32, joining the Pharaohs of Egypt with a match to spare

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has sent a message to Ghana following their goalless draw against England on Tuesday, June 23.

The Black Stars frustrated the Three Lions throughout the first half, restricting the European side to zero shots on target.

England did not register a shot on target until the 57th minute and once again looked vulnerable defensively, surviving several nervy moments as Ghana threatened on the counter-attack in an increasingly scrappy contest.

Ghana plays a 1-1 draw against England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Mattia Ozbot.

Source: Getty Images

England manager Thomas Tuchel introduced Bukayo Saka in a bid to break the deadlock, and the Arsenal winger forced an excellent save from Ghana goalkeeper Benjamin Asare.

Substitute Nico O'Reilly later headed against the crossbar, while Harry Kane blazed the rebound over the bar. Marc Guéhi also came close, only to see his header cleared off the line.

Ghana's best opportunity to secure all three points came with less than 15 minutes remaining. Prince Adu appeared set to score, but Antoine Semenyo inadvertently blocked his teammate's effort after Adu had gone to ground inside the box.

The 0-0 draw leaves both Ghana and England on four points after two Group L matches.

The result significantly boosts Ghana's hopes of reaching the knockout stage for the first time since the 2010 World Cup, when the Black Stars reached the quarter-finals before suffering a controversial elimination against Uruguay following Luis Suarez's infamous handball incident, per Yahoo Sports.

CAF sends message to Ghana after playing 1-1 draw against England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Buda Mendes.

Source: Getty Images

CAF salute Ghana after historic draw vs England

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has saluted Ghana for putting up a great fight against England.

In a tweet on X, the African football governing body charged the Black Stars to march on and make the continent proud at the 23rd edition of the Mundial. CAF wrote:

"Ghana march on. Solid point gained. 🇬🇭

"#FIFAWorldCup"

Ghana are featuring in their fifth World Cup, having only missed the 2018 edition in Russia, since qualifying for the first time in Germany 2006.

Meanwhile, Ghana striker Jordan Ayew said the tactical approach implemented by head coach Otto Addo worked perfectly against England.

The experienced forward praised the team's discipline and organisation, insisting the Black Stars executed the game plan exactly as instructed by their coach. He said via Al Jazeera:

“We stayed humble and defended well. I think our game plan worked.

“We defended really, really well. We are playing against one of the teams in the title race. We are doing our best to make our country and ourselves proud.”

Ghana confront difficult challenges

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ghana's impressive start has not altered the Supercomputer's expectations ahead of their clash with England.

The Three Lions are overwhelming favourites with a 78 per cent probability of victory despite the Black Stars opening their campaign with a win over Panama.

Source: Legit.ng