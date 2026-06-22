Finidi George has assessed the performances of Africa's representatives at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

One country has already seen its campaign come to an end after two heavy defeats

Several African teams remain firmly in the race for places in the knockout stages

Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George believes Africa's representatives have made a respectable start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite Tunisia becoming the first team from the continent to be eliminated.

A record 10 African nations qualified for the tournament following FIFA's expansion to 48 teams, giving the continent more opportunities than ever before to compete on the biggest stage and challenge for places in the knockout rounds.

Tunisia's Elias Achouri and Ali Abdi react after the team's 1-5 defeat to Sweden in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Photo by Luke Hales

Source: Getty Images

Although the campaign has produced mixed fortunes, the former Ajax winger feels the overall picture remains encouraging.

Speaking in an interview with Legit.ng, Finidi praised the performances of most African teams and singled out Tunisia as the only major disappointment so far.

World Cup: Finidi pleased with African teams

The ex-Nigeria international pointed to several encouraging results registered by teams from the continent.

Morocco earned a draw against five-time world champions Brazil, while Cape Verde frustrated Spain in one of the biggest surprises of the tournament.

DR Congo and Ghana have also shown signs that they are capable of making an impact.

Finidi said:

"So far, I think African teams are not doing badly. It's just Tunisia that lost 5-1 to Sweden and 4-0 to Japan."

The former Enyimba coach added that most teams had competed well and still had every chance of extending their stay in North America.

"For the rest, I think they all played well. Morocco had a draw with Brazil. Cape Verde got a draw against Spain."

He continued:

"DR Congo and Ghana too and we are still looking out for the outcome of other games. It's not a bad one so far."

Tunisia become first African team eliminated

According to the BBC, Tunisia's hopes of reaching the round of 32 have already been extinguished.

The Carthage Eagles suffered a crushing 5-1 defeat against Sweden in their opening match, a result that led to the dismissal of head coach Sabri Lamouchi.

Veteran manager HHervéRenard was brought in to rescue the campaign, but the change failed to deliver an immediate response.

Japan proved too strong in Tunisia's second outing, securing a commanding 4-0 victory to condemn the North Africans to an early exit.

Haiti and Turkey have also been eliminated after two rounds of group matches.

Finidi admitted Tunisia now face an uphill battle.

"It's going to be a struggle now."

Expanded format boosts African hopes

The introduction of the 48-team format has significantly increased the chances of African countries progressing beyond the group stage.

The top two teams in each of the 12 groups automatically qualify for the round of 32, while the eight best third-placed sides also advance, per FIFA.

That structure means several African teams remain in contention despite not making perfect starts.

World Cup: South Africa need help

Bafana Bafana find themselves in a delicate position in Group A. Mexico have already secured top spot, leaving South Africa, Czechia and South Korea fighting for second place.

Victory over South Korea could send Hugo Broos' men through, particularly if Czechia fail to defeat Mexico.

Anything less than three points, however, would leave South Africa relying on complicated permutations and the third-placed ranking system.

Morocco and Egypt in strong positions

Achraf Hakimi and Mohamed Salah in action at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen and Ercin Erturk

Source: Getty Images

Morocco have placed themselves in an excellent position after collecting four points from their opening two matches.

A draw against Haiti would guarantee a top-two finish in Group C. Even a defeat could still be enough for the Atlas Lions to progress as one of the best third-placed teams.

Egypt have also boosted their hopes after recording a historic 3-1 victory over New Zealand.

Mohamed Salah made headlines by scoring his third World Cup goal, moving clear as Egypt's all-time leading scorer at the tournament. The Pharaohs now sit top of Group G with four points and will face Belgium in their final group match.

Cape Verde, Ghana, and DR Congo still dreaming

Cape Verde have become one of the tournament's surprise packages.

After holding Spain to a goalless draw, the Blue Sharks fought back to earn another impressive result against Uruguay.

A win over Saudi Arabia in their final game would guarantee progression.

Ghana could secure first place in Group L if the Black Stars defeat England and Croatia fail to overcome Panama.

Prince Adu and Brandon Thomas-Asante celebrate Ghana's 1-0 victory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match against Panama. Photo by Ezra Shaw

Source: Getty Images

DR Congo, meanwhile, remain well placed after frustrating Portugal and now have the opportunity to strengthen their position against Colombia.

Senegal and Algeria face more complicated scenarios.

The Teranga Lions cannot be eliminated after matchday two, but defeat against Norway would leave them needing a positive result against Iraq.

Algeria, meanwhile, could be knocked out if they lose to Jordan and Argentina avoid defeat against Austria.

Despite the challenges ahead, Finidi remains optimistic.

"It's a must-win for the last two games for teams on the continent. We'll see what happens, but so far African teams are not doing badly."

Tunisia still set for financial windfall

Legit.ng previously reported that Tunisia's early exit from the World Cup will not prevent the North Africans from receiving a sizeable financial reward from FIFA.

The Carthage Eagles are expected to earn a total of $10.5 million, comprising $1.5 million in preparation funds and an additional $9 million for participating despite failing to progress beyond the group stage.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng