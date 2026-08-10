Egypt Imposes Cash Limit for Foreigners, Announces Maximum Amount Travellers Must Carry
- The Egyptian government published an official cash limit for travellers entering or leaving the country
- Egypt capped the amount of foreign currency passengers can carry, setting a specific dollar threshold at the border
- The rules covered both Egyptian pounds and foreign currencies, including US dollars and British pounds sterling
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Egypt has set a clear ceiling on the amount of cash travellers are permitted to bring into or take out of the country, with the Egyptian government publishing the rules through its official consulate channels.
According to the Egyptian Consulate, passengers are not permitted to carry more than 5,000 Egyptian pounds (N136,282.54) when crossing the border. For foreign currency, the limit stands at $10,000 (N13,617,700) or its equivalent in British pounds sterling.
What to know about Egypt's cash rules
The Egypt border regulation applies in both directions, meaning the same restrictions cover cash being carried into Egypt as well as amounts being taken out of the country on departure.
Foreigners arriving with foreign currency above the $10,000 threshold, or departing with more than the permitted Egyptian pound allowance, risk falling foul of the country's customs regulations.
The rules are particularly relevant for tourists and business travellers who prefer to carry large sums of cash rather than rely on cards or bank transfers while abroad. Egypt remains one of Africa and the Middle East's most visited destinations, attracting millions of international arrivals each year, many of whom carry cash to cover expenses in local markets, hotels, and transportation.
Egypt's pound and dollar thresholds explained
The dual-currency structure of the limit means travellers must account for both their Egyptian pound holdings and any foreign currency they carry. The 5,000 Egyptian pound ceiling and the $10,000 foreign currency cap operate alongside each other, so carrying close to both limits simultaneously is permitted within the stated rules.
Travellers from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and other African countries planning visits to Egypt are advised to review the consulate's guidance in full before departure to ensure compliance at customs.
South Africa releases visa fees
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that South Africa released an update on the cost of its visa applications for interested foreigners.
The embassy published a list of the different visa categories and their costs in dollars.
Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng