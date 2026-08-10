The Egyptian government published an official cash limit for travellers entering or leaving the country

Egypt capped the amount of foreign currency passengers can carry, setting a specific dollar threshold at the border

The rules covered both Egyptian pounds and foreign currencies, including US dollars and British pounds sterling

Egypt has set a clear ceiling on the amount of cash travellers are permitted to bring into or take out of the country, with the Egyptian government publishing the rules through its official consulate channels.

According to the Egyptian Consulate, passengers are not permitted to carry more than 5,000 Egyptian pounds (N136,282.54) when crossing the border. For foreign currency, the limit stands at $10,000 (N13,617,700) or its equivalent in British pounds sterling.

Egypt sets a cash limit for travellers entering and leaving the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What to know about Egypt's cash rules

The Egypt border regulation applies in both directions, meaning the same restrictions cover cash being carried into Egypt as well as amounts being taken out of the country on departure.

Foreigners arriving with foreign currency above the $10,000 threshold, or departing with more than the permitted Egyptian pound allowance, risk falling foul of the country's customs regulations.

The rules are particularly relevant for tourists and business travellers who prefer to carry large sums of cash rather than rely on cards or bank transfers while abroad. Egypt remains one of Africa and the Middle East's most visited destinations, attracting millions of international arrivals each year, many of whom carry cash to cover expenses in local markets, hotels, and transportation.

Egypt's pound and dollar thresholds explained

The dual-currency structure of the limit means travellers must account for both their Egyptian pound holdings and any foreign currency they carry. The 5,000 Egyptian pound ceiling and the $10,000 foreign currency cap operate alongside each other, so carrying close to both limits simultaneously is permitted within the stated rules.

Travellers from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and other African countries planning visits to Egypt are advised to review the consulate's guidance in full before departure to ensure compliance at customs.

South Africa releases visa fees

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that South Africa released an update on the cost of its visa applications for interested foreigners.

The embassy published a list of the different visa categories and their costs in dollars.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng