Nigeria's Super Falcons lost 1-0 to Cameroon in their 2026 WAFCON quarter-final, ending their automatic World Cup qualification hopes

Cameroon goalkeeper Michaely Bihina made 8 saves to deny the Super Falcons despite Nigeria creating several clear chances

Coach Justin Madugu took responsibility for the defeat but confirmed Nigeria still have a second route to the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil

Nigeria will not automatically qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup after falling 1-0 to Cameroon in their 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) quarter-final.

The Super Falcons, who were itching to win a record-extending 11th WAFCON title, were considered favourites to defend the title they won under two years ago until that dream was ended in heartbreaking fashion by the Indomitable Lionesses.

Super Falcons suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Cameroon after Nyadjou’s 19th-minute goal proved decisive in their WAFCON 2026 encounter. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

According to CAF Online, a 19th-minute goal from Nyadjou was enough to send the Indomitable Lionesses through, with Cameroon goalkeeper Michaely Bihina producing a match-winning performance of eight saves to deny Nigeria on multiple occasions.

Madugu takes responsibility for defeat

Super Falcons head coach Justin Madugu admitted the defeat was painful but accepted personal accountability for the result, while pointing to his side's failure in front of goal as the decisive factor.

"The ladies did the best that they could do but that's the way the game could go. We apologise and I take responsibility for that," Madugu said after the match.

"But we still have a second chance and we will do our best to see what comes out of it."

Madugu was also keen to highlight how Nigeria had created more clear-cut chances in this game than in any of their previous matches at the tournament, making the result even harder to accept.

"In all the games they played, they never created the type of chances they created today but it's just that the conversion was not right and we were not precise and clinical with our finishing and that accounted for why we could not score the goals from the chances that we created," he said.

"I quite understand the pains everybody is going through. We all know what it means for all of us as a country and like I said I apologise and take responsibility for that. But we still have a second chance and we will make sure that we give it our all so that it won't go the same like the men too," the coach added.

What happens next for the Super Falcons

According to FIFA's official website, under the WAFCON qualification structure, only the four semi-finalists will earn automatic berths at the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

Nigeria's quarter-final exit means they miss that automatic route.

The Super Falcons will now join the other three quarter-final losers in the African play-offs.

The winner of that play-off will advance to the inter-confederation play-offs, where they will have one final opportunity to book a place at the World Cup in Brazil.

Nigeria's hopes of reaching Brazil remain alive, but the road ahead is now considerably harder.

How much Super Falcons earned

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Nigeria's Super Falcons’ disappointing quarter-final exit from the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations after a narrow defeat to Cameroon.

This loss not only ended their hopes of defending their title but marked a historic first, as it was the first time they failed to reach the semi-final stage in the tournament's history.

Source: Legit.ng