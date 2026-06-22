A famous witch doctor has claimed he is prepared to target England captain Harry Kane ahead of their second match

The Black Stars will face the Three Lions at the Boston Stadium in Foxborough on Tuesday, June 23

The African giants are on the verge of becoming the second team to qualify for the knockout phase in the tournament

A famous witch doctor said he is prepared to place a curse on Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane ahead of England's match against Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

The Black Stars recorded a slim 1-0 win over Panama at Toronto Stadium on Thursday, June 18, with Caleb Yirenkyo scoring the winning goal in the 90+5 minutes.

Caleb Yirenkyi and Brandon Thomas-Asante celebrate after winning 2026 FIFA World Cup match between Ghana and Panama at Toronto Stadium. Photo by Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

Ghana can confirm their place in the knockout stage with one game to spare when they face England in Tuesday’s Group L encounter at Gillette Stadium.

England also moved closer to qualification following their impressive 4-2 win over Croatia.

The two nations will now meet in a highly anticipated clash, with both sides looking to strengthen their position in the group.

Witch doctor sends warning to Kane

Ghanaian witch doctor Nana Kwaku Bonsam said he is working on stopping Kane from having an impact against Ghana but insisted he does not want to cause serious harm to the England striker.

According to Daily Star, the spiritualist has previously claimed responsibility for Cristiano Ronaldo’s injury ahead of Portugal’s 2014 World Cup meeting with Ghana, and he now says Harry Kane is his latest target.

Bonsam, popularly known as “Devil of Wednesday,” has attracted attention after claiming he is using his supernatural powers to help Ghana overcome England. He said

“I am working on Harry Kane. I have shown what I am capable of before so I know what work I must do to stop him. I am very famous for my predictions.

“I am not wishing him serious injury. It will be just enough to stop him against my country. I will do my work so that it can help Ghana,” per Zamin Uz.

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions of Ghanaians following the position of the witch doctor. Read them below:

@liftpilled said:

"When the Ghanaian hexes against Kane actually work but then Jude Bellingham starts balling instead."

Ghanaian witch doctor, Nana Kwaku Bonsam, plans to stop Harry Kane at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

@malesatj wrote:

"Why can't he just work his magic for Ghana to win the #FIFAClubWorldCup than lying to us that he is able to bewitch their opponents. False witch doctor this one.

Muti doesn't work in football otherwise an African team would have won atleast one of the past world cups.

@letter2mike_ added:

"Voodoo doesn't work in football. Stop fooling yourself. Harry will bang goals if the opportunity comes

CAF sends message to Ghana

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ghana are featuring in their fifth World Cup, having only missed the 2018 edition in Russia, since qualifying for the first time in Germany 2006.

CAF shared a post on their official X page, with a message for the Black Stars as they prepare to represent Africa on the global stage.

Source: Legit.ng