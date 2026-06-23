Cristiano Ronaldo achieved a landmark that no player in World Cup history had managed before

The Portugal captain eclipsed a record that had stood for six decades

The 41-year-old also entered a fascinating battle with Lionel Messi for another all-time mark

Cristiano Ronaldo has added another remarkable chapter to his legendary career after setting at least seven new FIFA World Cup records during Portugal's emphatic victory over Uzbekistan at the 2026 tournament.

The 41-year-old captain finally opened his account at the Mundial with a brilliant display that not only guided Roberto Martinez's side to a crucial 5-0 win but also saw him overtake long-time rival Lionel Messi in one historic category.

Cristiano Ronaldo shoots at goal blocked by Abduvohid Nematov during Portugal and Uzbekistan match. Photo by Alex Pantling

Source: Getty Images

After failing to find the back of the net in the group opener against DR Congo, Ronaldo struck just six minutes into the encounter with a trademark finish before adding another goal later in the game, becoming the oldest player ever to score a brace at a FIFA World Cup.

The performance ensured that the Al-Nassr superstar once again found himself at the centre of football history.

Ronaldo breaks unique World Cup scoring record

Ronaldo's first goal against Uzbekistan carried enormous significance.

By scoring at the 2026 edition, the Portuguese icon became the first player ever to find the net in six different World Cup tournaments, according to FIFA.

He had previously shared the record with Argentina captain Lionel Messi, with both players having scored in five separate editions.

However, unlike Ronaldo, Messi failed to score at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, meaning the Portuguese forward now holds the record outright.

Ronaldo has now scored in Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, Russia 2018, Qatar 2022 and the ongoing tournament in North America.

Veteran star becomes oldest player to score a World Cup brace

The Portugal captain's two goals against Uzbekistan also saw him become the oldest player ever to score twice in a single World Cup match.

At 41 years and 138 days, Ronaldo moved ahead of Messi, whose brace against Austria yesterday came at the age of 38 years and 363 days.

Only two players aged 40 and above have managed to score in a men's World Cup.

Cameroon legend Roger Milla remains the oldest scorer in the competition's history after netting at 42 years and 39 days in 1994, while Ronaldo now occupies second place on the list.

Ronaldo overtakes Eusebio after 60 years

Another landmark achieved by the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star was becoming Portugal's leading goalscorer in World Cup history.

According to Whoscored, His brace took his tally to 10 goals, allowing him to move ahead of legendary striker Eusebio, who scored nine times.

Eusebio's record had remained untouched for six decades before Ronaldo finally surpassed it.

Former Portugal forward Pauleta remains third on the list with four goals.

Historic age gap record set

The clash against Uzbekistan also produced another unprecedented achievement.

Ronaldo, born in February 1985, lined up against teenage Uzbek player Bekhruz Karimov, who was born in August 2007, per MisterChip.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring against Uzbekistan at Houston Stadium. Photo by Hugo Rivera

Source: Getty Images

The difference between both players amounted to 22 years and 183 days, making it the biggest age gap ever recorded between two opposing players in a World Cup match.

The previous mark belonged to Roger Milla and Russia's Vladimir Beschastnykh during the 1994 tournament.

Portugal's oldest scorer

Ronaldo also broke another national record by becoming Portugal's oldest goalscorer at the World Cup.

He surpassed former teammate Pepe, who had scored for Portugal at the age of 39 years and 283 days during the 2022 edition.

With his latest strike, Ronaldo raised the bar to 41 years and 138 days.

Battle with Messi continues

Despite surpassing Messi in one category, the two legends remain tied in two others.

Ronaldo's latest goals mean he now shares the record for the longest span between a player's first and most recent World Cup goal.

His first strike came against Iran in June 2006, while his latest arrived against Uzbekistan exactly 20 years and 11 days later.

Coincidentally, Messi's first World Cup goal came in June 2006 and his latest against Austria this year also leaves him with the same gap of 20 years and 11 days.

Whichever player scores again later in the tournament could claim the record outright.

Ronaldo also joined Messi and Denmark great Michael Laudrup as the only footballers to be both the youngest and oldest goalscorers for their respective countries at the World Cup, per Opta.

Oliseh advised Portugal on Ronaldo

Legit.ng previously reported that former Super Eagles captain Sunday Oliseh urged Portugal to manage Ronaldo carefully during the World Cup.

Oliseh suggested that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner should no longer be expected to lead the attack for the entire duration of matches and argued that using Ronaldo in shorter periods could help Portugal get the best from their veteran captain as they continue their quest for World Cup glory.

Source: Legit.ng