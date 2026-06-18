Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted after Portugal were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by DR Congo in their opening 2026 FIFA World Cup match

The Portuguese captain failed to score and extended his goal drought at major international tournaments to 10 consecutive matches

Ronaldo urged fans to stay positive, insisting Portugal's World Cup campaign is still very much alive

Cristiano Ronaldo has responded after Portugal's disappointing start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, insisting the team remains focused despite dropping points against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Portugal were expected to begin their Group K campaign with a victory but were instead forced to settle for a 1-1 draw after a resilient display from the African side in Houston.

Portugal were held by the Democratic Republic of Congo to a 1-1 draw in Houston to open Group K. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

While the result was celebrated by DR Congo, it left Portugal with plenty of questions ahead of their next group-stage fixture.

For Ronaldo, it was also a night of frustration as another opportunity to make World Cup history slipped away.

DR Congo deny Portugal opening victory

Portugal made the perfect start to the contest when João Neves headed them into the lead after just five minutes, per ESPN.

The early goal appeared to set the tone for what many expected would be a comfortable evening for Roberto Martinez's side.

However, DR Congo refused to be intimidated as the Leopards gradually settled into the game and found their reward just before half-time when Yoane Wissa rose highest to head home the equaliser.

The goal sparked celebrations among the Congolese supporters and shifted the momentum of the match.

Portugal dominated possession throughout the second half and spent long periods camped inside the DR Congo half, but they struggled to break down a disciplined defensive setup.

Despite creating several promising openings, the former European champions could not find the winning goal.

Ronaldo's record chase hits another roadblock

Much of the attention before the match centred on Ronaldo and the possibility of another historic milestone.

According to BBC Sport, the 41-year-old entered the tournament looking to become the first player in football history to score in six different FIFA World Cups.

Cristiano Ronaldo has leapt to the defence of his Portugal teammates following their underwhelming 1-1 draw against DR Congo. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

Instead, he endured another difficult night in front of goal with his best opportunities arrived midway through the second half when substitute Francisco Conceicao twice picked him out inside the penalty area.

The first chance saw Ronaldo direct a weak effort wide of the post after the ball arrived slightly behind him.

Moments later, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner received a cleaner opportunity but was quickly closed down by DR Congo defenders before sending his shot off target.

Ronaldo recorded just 25 touches during the match, the fewest of any Portugal outfield player who remained on the pitch for the full 90 minutes.

The result also extended his goal drought in major international tournaments to 10 consecutive matches.

Ronaldo sends message to Portugal fans

Despite the disappointing result, Ronaldo remained optimistic about Portugal's chances of progressing.

Shortly after the match, the legendary forward took to social media with a message aimed at supporters.

"It wasn't the start we wanted, but this is far from over. Head up and focus on the next game."

The statement quickly gained traction online as fans reacted to Portugal's unexpected stumble.

Although Ronaldo failed to score, the match still marked another significant milestone in his remarkable career.

By appearing against DR Congo, he equalled Lionel Messi's record of competing in six different World Cup tournaments.

He also became the oldest player ever to represent Portugal, surpassing former teammate Pepe.

At 41, Ronaldo is now the second-oldest outfield player in World Cup history, behind only Cameroon legend Roger Milla.

Portugal will now turn their attention to their next group-stage match against Uzbekistan on Tuesday, June 23, knowing that victory could quickly put their campaign back on track.

Ronaldo set two unique records

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ronaldo added two more remarkable milestones to his legendary career after being named in Portugal's starting line-up for their opening match against DR Congo at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday.

The Al-Nassr superstar made history by becoming the oldest outfield player ever to start a match at football's biggest tournament.

Source: Legit.ng