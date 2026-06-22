Lionel Messi breaks multiple Guinness World Records following Argentina’s win over Austria

The Argentina captain adds more milestones to his already historic World Cup legacy

Debate grows over Messi’s influence as experts react to his latest performances

Lionel Messi has once again written his name deeper into football history after delivering another landmark World Cup performance, guiding Argentina to a 2-0 victory over Austria in Dallas and sealing qualification to the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Argentina captain, who continues to dominate global attention at 38, overcame an early setback after missing a penalty, before responding in trademark fashion with a composed display that reinforced his status as one of the sport’s all-time greats.

Lionel Messi celebrates scoring against Algeria at Kansas City Stadium. Photo by Charlotte Wilson.jpg

Source: Getty Images

Messi would go on to score twice in the match, pushing Argentina into the next round and extending his extraordinary influence on the tournament.

Messi breaks Klose’s record before doubling down

The match had already carried significant weight even before Messi’s decisive contribution. Earlier in the first half, VAR intervention awarded Argentina a penalty after a foul on Lautaro Martínez, but Messi failed to convert from the spot.

However, the miss only delayed what became another record-breaking night.

According to Sky Sports, he later opened the scoring with a clinical finish from Facundo Medina’s low cross, taking his World Cup tally to 17 goals and moving past Germany’s Miroslav Klose as the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history.

Messi added a second goal deep into stoppage time, further extending his dominance in the tournament and pushing his total to five goals in just two group-stage matches after his earlier hat-trick against Algeria.

Guinness World Records confirms four new milestones

Following the match, Guinness World Records confirmed a fresh set of achievements for the Argentina skipper, further cementing his unprecedented World Cup legacy.

Posting on X, Guinness World Records announced:

“All the records broken by Lionel Messi today:

"Most FIFA World Cup finals goals by a football (soccer) player - 18 Most FIFA World Cup matches played in by an individual - 28 Most matches won by a player at the football (soccer) FIFA World Cup - 18 Most minutes played in the football (soccer) FIFA World Cup - 2,489

"We are witnessing history.”

These additions come on top of the records Messi already held following the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where he played a decisive role in Argentina’s title triumph.

At that tournament, he also secured multiple Guinness World Records, including most Man of the Match awards at the World Cup (11), most World Cup appearances as captain (19), and appearances in five different World Cup tournaments.

While one record, assisting at five separate World Cups, remains active, Messi’s goal output in 2026 has so far defined his campaign, with no assists recorded yet as he continues to lead Argentina’s attack.

Experts react: “Are we watching the greatest ever?”

Lionel Messi lifts the FIFA World Cup Winner's Trophy in Qatar. Photo by Shaun Botterill

Source: Getty Images

Messi’s latest display once again triggered global debate about his place in football history on BBC iPlayer.

Former Wales defender Ashley Williams said:

“Are we looking at the greatest player ever? It’s possible and definitely worth the debate. We might have just witnessed the greatest player that football has ever seen.”

Former England midfielder Danny Murphy also praised the Argentine’s intelligence and positioning:

“Lionel Messi keeps getting in those great areas with the free role he has got. His football intelligence is off the charts. He just finds space and the timing is great from the best player I’ve ever seen.”

France World Cup winner Olivier Giroud added:

“He is not suffering physically, he is managing his healthy lifestyle well. He has to, because otherwise you cannot stay playing that long. He’s unbelievable. He has been blessed that he can just play game after game.”

Former England striker Chris Sutton, however, raised questions about Argentina’s dependence on their captain:

“Lionel Messi magic once again for Argentina. It is not just his goals, but it is his contribution to the team. The way he knits things together - he is the little guy for the big moments. But I suppose the negative side is they probably want others to contribute more.”

Messi’s World Cup impact continues to grow

Beyond the records, Messi’s consistency remains staggering. He has now scored all five of Argentina’s goals at this World Cup, sits top of the scoring charts, and has been directly involved in 12 goals across his last six World Cup appearances (10 goals, 2 assists).

He also became only the third player in history to score in six consecutive World Cup matches, joining France legend Just Fontaine and Brazil’s Jairzinho.

His influence has extended beyond finishing, with Messi also leading the tournament in chances created (76), highlighting his all-round contribution.

Messi set unwanted record

Legit.ng previously reported that Lionel Messi also reached an unwanted milestone during the game as the Argentina captain has now missed three penalties at FIFA World Cup finals, having failed from the spot against Iceland in 2018, Poland in 2022, and Austria in 2026.

Despite that setback, Messi remains central to Argentina’s push for another global title as his historic campaign continues to reshape football’s record books.

Source: Legit.ng