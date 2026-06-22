Argentina legend Lionel Messi is wearing a shirt different from his teammates at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Barcelona legend is currently the all-time scorer at the World Cup, eclipsing Miroslav Klose's record

The Inter Miami star is competing in his sixth Mundial, after winning the 2022 edition in Qatar

Argentina legend Lionel Messi has continued to demonstrate his importance for both club and country.

Messi once again grabbed the headlines after scoring a brace in Argentina's 2-0 victory over Austria in a Group J match at Dallas Stadium on Monday, June 22.

The Barcelona legend further cemented his place among football's all-time greats by becoming the leading goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history.

Argentina legend Lionel Messi scores a brace against Austria at the 2026 FIFA World Cup to become the all-time scorer. Photo by: Tom Weller/picture.

Source: Getty Images

The 38-year-old found the net in both halves to take his World Cup tally to 18 goals, moving two clear of former Germany striker Miroslav Klose.

Messi’s latest milestone came after a dramatic moment in Dallas, where he initially missed a penalty that could have handed him the record earlier in the match.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star is also the tournament's leading scorer so far, having netted a hat-trick against Algeria in Argentina's opening match.

The former Paris Saint-Germain forward is now aiming to win back-to-back World Cup titles after leading Argentina to glory at the 2022 tournament in Qatar, where they defeated France in the final on penalties.

Why Messi is wearing a different jersey

Lionel Messi is one of a select group of players wearing a different patch from his teammates at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

FIFA introduced a series of special sleeve badges to honour players for their achievements throughout the tournament in North America, per ABC News.

Players who have featured in five or more World Cups wear a special "Legacy" patch on their sleeve.

In addition, Messi wears a Golden Ball patch, reserved for players who have previously won the award for the tournament's best player.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is the only player in history to have won the World Cup Golden Ball twice, having received the honour in both 2014 and 2022.

Argentina legend Lionel Messi is wearing a different jersey from his teammates at the 2026 World Cup in recognition of his achievements. Photo by: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, Yuto Nagatomo and Manuel Neuer among the players recognised with special FIFA patches at this year's World Cup.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi first announced himself on the World Cup stage in 2006 when he made his tournament debut as a teenager.

He became the youngest player to represent Argentina at a World Cup and marked the occasion by scoring against Serbia and Montenegro in his first tournament appearance, per ESPN.

Messi eventually achieved his lifelong dream by winning the FIFA World Cup in 2022, completing football's most coveted prize and adding it to an already glittering collection of honours at club and international level.

The Argentine icon has also won the Olympic gold medal, the Copa America, the UEFA Champions League, and numerous domestic titles, cementing his status as one of the most decorated players in football history.

Ronaldo continues goal drought

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has extended his goal drought at major international tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup and UEFA European Championship.

The Al Nassr forward has now gone 10 consecutive matches without scoring for Portugal in major competitions.

Source: Legit.ng