Opta's supercomputer has projected the likely outcome of Portugal's crucial clash with Uzbekistan

Cristiano Ronaldo enters the game under pressure after failing to score in his last 10 major tournament appearances

Roberto Martinez's side need a victory after being held by DR Congo in their opening fixture

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will be desperate to get their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign back on track when they take on Uzbekistan in a crucial Group K encounter.

The Selecao were expected to begin the tournament strongly, but their opening 1-1 draw against DR Congo raised fresh questions about their ambitions in North America.

Portugal players pose for a photo ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup match against DR Congo. Photo by Hakan Akgun

Source: Getty Images

While the result disappointed supporters, statistical experts still believe Portugal remain firmly on course to reach the knockout stage.

According to Opta's supercomputer simulations, the European giants are overwhelming favourites heading into the contest against the World Cup debutants.

Portugal under pressure after DR Congo draw

Portugal entered the competition among the favourites to challenge for the title, but Joao Neves' goal was only enough to secure a point against the Leopards.

The draw left Roberto Martinez's side third in Group K with one point, while DR Congo occupy second place behind leaders Colombia.

Uzbekistan, meanwhile, began their campaign with a 3-1 defeat to Colombia, per BBC.

Abbosbek Fayzullaev scored the country's first-ever World Cup goal, but the Central Asians arrive in Houston searching for their first points after suffering a third consecutive defeat across all competitions.

Despite the setback, Portugal's recent record remains impressive.

The 2016 European champions are unbeaten in their last six matches, winning four and drawing two, scoring 16 goals while conceding just four.

Uzbekistan's form has been less convincing. They have won three and lost three of their previous six outings and have struggled to compete against European opposition.

First meeting between both countries

Tuesday's encounter will mark the first-ever meeting between Portugal and Uzbekistan.

History, however, offers a slight warning to Ronaldo and his teammates.

Portugal have failed to win their last two World Cup matches against Asian opponents, drawing 1-1 with Iran in Russia 2018 before losing 2-1 to South Korea in Qatar four years later.

Cristiano Ronaldo dejected after missing a chance to score during the International Friendly match between Portugal and Nigeria. Photo by Gualter Fatia

Source: Getty Images

For Uzbekistan, victories against UEFA nations have been extremely rare. The White Wolves have managed only one win in their last 23 matches against European opposition, recording 10 draws and 12 defeats during that period.

Supercomputer backs Portugal comfortably

Despite concerns surrounding Portugal's opening result, Opta's data-driven model strongly favours Martinez's side.

The supercomputer gives Portugal an 83.1 per cent probability of securing victory.

Uzbekistan have been handed just a six per cent chance of causing an upset, while the possibility of a draw stands at 11 per cent.

Beyond this match, the projections remain encouraging for the Portuguese. Opta estimates Portugal's chances of finishing top of Group K at 44 per cent.

Their probability of reaching the round of 32 stands at an impressive 94 per cent.

The supercomputer also gives them a 5.3 per cent chance of lifting the World Cup trophy.

For Uzbekistan, the picture is far less optimistic. Their chances of topping the group are rated at just 0.6 per cent, while their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds stand at 20.2 per cent.

Ronaldo faces unwanted statistics

Although Portugal are favourites, Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping to end a surprising drought. According to Opta's key insights, the 41-year-old has failed to score in each of his last 10 appearances at major international tournaments after scoring 22 goals and providing eight assists in his first 43 matches.

That statistic has fuelled debate over the role of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner within the squad.

Even so, Ronaldo remains one of the team's biggest leaders and is expected to spearhead the attack once again against Uzbekistan.

A positive result would significantly boost Portugal's hopes of securing qualification ahead of their final group match.

Oliseh advises Ronaldo

Legit.ng previously reported that former Super Eagles captain Sunday Oliseh shared his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo's role for Portugal at the ongoing World Cup.

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder suggested that the veteran forward should no longer be relied upon to lead the attack for the entire duration of matches and argued that using him in shorter spells could help Portugal maximise his qualities and preserve his energy during the latter stages of the competition.

Source: Legit.ng