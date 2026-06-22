Argentina legend Lionel Messi has set an unwanted record at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Barcelona legend scored a brace as La Albiceleste defeated Austria in their second group J match

Argentina have qualified for the knockout of the tournament as they face Jordan in their last group stage match

Football icon Lionel Messi has set an unwanted record at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Despite the setback, Messi further cemented his legacy as one of football's greatest players by scoring a brace against Austria to become the FIFA World Cup's all-time leading scorer.

The Argentina captain opened the scoring in the 38th minute, calmly placing the ball into the bottom corner after Thiago Almada's dummy allowed Facundo Medina's pass to reach him inside the penalty area.

Argentina legend Lionel Messi scores a brace against Austria at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. Photo by: Charlotte Wilson.

Source: Getty Images

The Inter Miami star then struck deep into stoppage time to seal a thrilling victory at Dallas Stadium on Monday, June 22, per ESPN.

Messi's double also secured Argentina's place in the Round of 32 with a game to spare against Jordan on June 28.

Messi breaks Gyan's record

Argentina legend Lionel Messi has surpassed former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan's unwanted record for the most penalty misses in FIFA World Cup history.

The 39-year-old reached the milestone after failing to convert from the spot during Argentina's Group J clash against Austria.

According to Centre Goals, Messi has now missed three penalties at World Cup tournaments, against Iceland in 2018, Poland in 2022, and Austria in 2026.

Gyan previously held the record after missing two penalties during his World Cup career.

The first came during Ghana's famous 2-0 victory over the Czech Republic at the 2006 World Cup.

The second remains one of the most painful moments in Ghanaian football history, when he struck the crossbar from the penalty spot against Uruguay in the dying moments of the 2010 quarter-final.

Messi, who has taken more penalties than any player in World Cup history with seven, has now scored four and missed three, with two saved and one fired off target during his appearances at the tournament, per Yahoo Sports.

Fans react to Messi's unwanted record

@Enisey86255316 said:

"When even the GOAT needs a reminder that the net has feelings too."

Argentina legend Lionel Messi breaks Asamoah Gyan's record of missed penalties at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Pablo Morano/BSR Agency and Jim Rogash.

Source: Getty Images

@emet_helmi wrote:

"Ronaldo has 5 goals without a penalty in WC in 20 years, while Messi has 2 matches for 5 goals without a penalty 😂."

@Velobet_King added:

"Even Sir Messi may suffer a cruel day, yet three missed penalties is near divine mockery. The court of appeals shall tremble, but the chosen one remains above mortal judgment."

@WudiSnipper said:

"That’s what happens when you’re around long enough to take responsibility in big moments. More attempts, more misses."

Ronaldo continues goal drought

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has extended his goal drought at major international tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup and UEFA European Championship.

The Al Nassr forward has now gone 10 consecutive matches without scoring for Portugal in major competitions.

Source: Legit.ng