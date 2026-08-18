Portugal's government has published an official breakdown of the residency visa categories available to foreign nationals seeking to live and work in the country

The list covers several distinct purposes, including subordinate work, remote work, independent work, highly qualified activity, and sports

Digital nomads and entrepreneurs each fall under separate visa categories, with Portugal distinguishing between those working for foreign employers and those running their own ventures

Portugal has published an official breakdown of the residency visa categories available to foreigners planning to live and work there, giving prospective migrants and remote workers a clearer picture of what to apply for before arrival.

The information, shared through Portugal's official visa portal, organises visa types according to the purpose of the applicant's stay, making it easier to identify the correct route into the country.

Portugal publishes different types of visas. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What visa categories Portugal offers

According to the published table, individuals relocating for conventional employment fall under a residency visa for subordinate work purposes. Remote workers and digital nomads, however, qualify for a separate category specifically described as a residency visa for the exercise of a professional activity done remotely.

Entrepreneurs and those pursuing independent work are directed towards a residency visa for independent work purposes. This distinction is notable because it separates people running their own businesses or freelancing from those on a standard employment contract with a local employer.

The portal also lists a dedicated category for people who are highly qualified professionals. This covers higher education teaching, professorial activity, cultural purposes, and highly qualified subordinate activity.

Those involved in sports activities are directed back to the subordinate work residency visa, placing them in the same category as regular employees.

Portugal: Why difference matters for foreigners

Portugal has in recent years become a popular destination for African professionals, particularly those participating in the global remote work movement.

The country introduced its digital nomad visa on October 30, 2022, and the formalised list of visa categories now provides a clearer framework for those trying to determine which route suits their situation.

Conditions before applying for Portuguese citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Portugal's government outlined the full requirements foreigners must satisfy before they can apply for Portuguese citizenship through naturalisation.

The minimum legal residence period differs depending on a person's nationality, with some applicants required to live in Portugal for up to 10 years.

Source: Legit.ng