Victor Osimhen has admitted that Nigeria's failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup remains painful for the Super Eagles squad.

The Galatasaray striker also addressed transfer rumours linking him with Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Osimhen revealed his favourite goal for the Turkish champions and explained why life in Istanbul makes him happy.

Victor Osimhen has finally opened up on Nigeria’s painful failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, admitting that missing football’s biggest stage for a second straight edition remains difficult to accept.

The Super Eagles striker made the revelation while appearing on Romeo WJ's livestream, where he entertained fans, answered questions and even vibed to DJ YK Mule's popular "Victor Osimhen" TikTok anthem.

Nigeria's forward Victor Osimhen during the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 match against Algeria in Morocco. Photo by Paul ELLIS

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria's absence from the tournament has continued to generate disappointment among supporters, especially with the World Cup expanded to 48 teams and Africa receiving nine automatic slots plus an additional playoff position.

However, Eric Chelle's side fell short after finishing second in their qualifying group before suffering defeat to DR Congo in the playoff route.

The setback means Nigeria have now failed to reach consecutive World Cups after also missing out on Qatar 2022, per BBC.

Osimhen reacts to Nigeria's World Cup disappointment

Speaking candidly during the livestream, the 27-year-old admitted that the disappointment is shared by every member of the national team.

"It's bad, not just for me but for the rest of the guys. We've missed out twice in a row," he said.

"Sometimes life happens, so we just have to keep moving."

Watch the video here:

Nigeria last appeared at the World Cup in Russia in 2018, meaning Osimhen and several current Super Eagles stars are yet to experience the tournament despite establishing themselves among the continent's finest players.

Nigeria team after losing the penalty shootout against Morocco in AFCON 2025. Photo by Torbjorn Tande

Source: Getty Images

The former Napoli striker has been one of Nigeria's most consistent performers in recent years and was expected to spearhead the country's challenge in North America.

Instead, the expanded tournament began without one of Africa's most feared forwards.

Attention is now expected to shift towards rebuilding the team ahead of future competitions, including the Africa Cup of Nations and the 2030 World Cup qualifiers.

Osimhen addresses transfer speculation

The prolific striker also spoke about his future amid growing interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Osimhen spent the season with Galatasaray and enjoyed another impressive campaign, attracting attention from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Despite the constant speculation, the Nigerian international insisted that he is content with life in Turkey.

"For me, I am happy there," he said.

"That is the most important thing, but you never know what the future might bring."

Reports in Spain have linked him with Real Madrid, who are searching for additional firepower, while Barcelona are also believed to have been offered the striker by his representatives.

Although Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez remains Barcelona's preferred option, Osimhen's name continues to feature prominently in transfer discussions ahead of the summer window.

Favourite Galatasaray goal revealed

Victor Osimhen reacts against Fenerbahce at Rams Park in April 2026. Photo by Yasin AKGUL

Source: Getty Images

During the interaction, Osimhen was also asked to choose his favourite goal since arriving in Istanbul.

The Super Eagles forward had no hesitation in selecting the spectacular bicycle kick he scored against Antalyaspor shortly after joining the Turkish champions.

"It was when I first joined," he recalled.

"I scored a bicycle kick against Antalyaspor and we won the match."

The acrobatic effort quickly became one of the highlights of his time with Galatasaray and further endeared him to the club's supporters.

Istanbul adventure continues

Osimhen's comments suggest he remains relaxed about his future despite mounting transfer speculation.

The striker has become one of the most sought-after forwards in world football after establishing himself among Europe's elite goalscorers.

His combination of pace, physicality and finishing ability has seen him linked with clubs across England, Spain and Saudi Arabia.

For now, however, the Nigerian appears focused on enjoying his time in Turkey while taking a break following another demanding season.

The striker's appearance on the livestream also showed a lighter side of his personality, with fans enjoying his reactions and interactions as he sang along to songs inspired by his exploits.

Benitez laments Osimhen's absence from World Cup

Legit.ng previously reported that former Liverpool and Real Madrid manager Rafael Benitez believes the ongoing World Cup is missing some of football's biggest stars.

The Spaniard specifically mentioned Osimhen among the elite players whose absence has reduced the quality and excitement of the tournament, underlining the impact the Nigerian forward has made in recent years.

Source: Legit.ng