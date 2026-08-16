Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala collapsed on the pitch during a pre-season friendly against RB Leipzig on Saturday, August 15

The incident happened in sweltering 33-degree heat shortly after Musiala scored Bayern's third goal of the match

Musiala, who has Nigerian roots through his British-Nigerian father of Yoruba descent, was helped off the pitch by medical staff

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala collapsed during a pre-season friendly against RB Leipzig on Saturday, August 15, in what appeared to be a heat-related incident, triggering immediate concern from teammates and medical staff on the sideline.

The match was played in temperatures reaching 33 degrees Celsius, conditions that appeared to take a toll on Musiala during the final stages of the game.

Jamal Musiala collapsed during Bayern Munich’s pre-season friendly with RB Leipzig on Saturday. Photo by Alex Grimm

Source: Getty Images

Musiala had come on in the second half and made an immediate impact by scoring Bayern's third goal. Shortly after finding the net, however, he began to look unsteady on his feet. Daily Mail reports.

Fellow midfielder Nasser Saibari was the first to notice, moving quickly towards him.

Both Saibari and Joshua Kimmich managed to reach Musiala in time, gently lowering him to the ground before he fully collapsed.

Bayern's medical team rushed onto the pitch as teammates gathered around the stricken player.

After receiving on-field treatment, Musiala was able to stand and walked off the pitch alongside medical staff. He was replaced by Bara Sapoko Ndiaye.

A look at Musiala's Nigerian heritage

Musiala carries Nigerian roots through his father, Daniel Richard, a British-Nigerian of Yoruba descent. Despite being born in Germany and raised partly in England,

Musiala grew up in a household steeped in Nigerian culture, with traditional meals such as fufu a regular feature at home. His father also played a hands-on role in nurturing his early football development.

Because of his mixed background, Musiala was eligible to represent Nigeria, Germany, or England at international level.

He featured for the youth teams of both England and Germany before making his senior decision.

In February 2021, he committed to Germany, where he has since become one of the most exciting midfielders in European football.

Musiala has spoken openly about his appreciation for all three of his cultural identities, embracing his Nigerian, German, and English connections with equal pride.

Bayern's concern over Musiala

According to Bavarian Football Works, the 22-year-old is one of Bayern Munich's most important players, and his collapse will raise questions about player welfare during pre-season fixtures held in extreme heat.

There was no immediate official comment from the club on the severity of the incident or his condition beyond his departure from the pitch.

Bayern will be hoping the episode proves to be no more than a heat-related setback ahead of the new Bundesliga season.

How Super Eagles missed out on Musiala

In another development, Legit.ng reported the most prominent players Nigeria has missed out on in recent years are Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala, Crystal Palace playmaker Michael Olise, and Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi.

A member of the coaching staff under former Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, provided insights into the reasons why the Nigerian team missed out on the highly sought-after German Bundesliga trio.

Source: Legit.ng