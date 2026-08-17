David Adefunmilayo, a first-class graduate, turned down a fully funded Oxford scholarship two years ago for a deeply personal reason

He revealed that he chose to stay in Nigeria to protect his relationship with the woman who later became his wife and mother of his child

The Commonwealth scholarship he won places him among only two individuals selected across the Commonwealth for the Imperial College London award

David Adefunmilayo, a Nigerian first-class graduate, has gone viral on LinkedIn after sharing how he walked away from a fully funded Oxford scholarship two years ago and has now been selected as one of only two recipients of a Commonwealth scholarship to study at Imperial College London, ranked second in the world by the 2026 QS Rankings.

In a post shared in August 2026, Adefunmilayo described the moment he received the Oxford offer as one that looked perfect from the outside but did not sit right with him internally.

First-class graduate who rejected Oxford scholarship for love shares outcome. Photo: David Adefunmilayo

Source: Getty Images

After reviewing the pre-sessional materials and reflecting on his own personality, he concluded that Oxford's intense academic culture was not a match for who he was.

Why graduate chose love over Oxford

Beyond academics, Adefunmilayo said a more personal consideration weighed heavily on his mind. He had just begun dating the woman who would later become his wife, and he feared that leaving Nigeria at that point could cost him the relationship.

He wrote:

"I can get another scholarship. But, I can't replace this woman."

He chose to stay, and the couple went on to marry and welcome a baby boy, whom he described as the greatest award God has ever given him.

During the years that followed, Adefunmilayo said he stepped back from LinkedIn for nearly a year, not out of defeat but to find clarity away from public noise. In that period, he accumulated over 38 professional awards, built his family and focused on personal and community growth.

Commonwealth scholarship to Imperial College London

His patience has now produced a significant outcome. Adefunmilayo announced that he has been selected for both Chevening and Commonwealth opportunities, with this latest win being the Commonwealth scholarship to study at Imperial College London.

He credited the journey to what he called divine alignment, arguing that walking away from a celebrated opportunity was not a failure but an act of courage rooted in self-awareness.

He wrote in his LinkedIn post:

"Not every prestigious opportunity is your opportunity."

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Adefunmilayo's post below:

Favour Godswill said:

"Congratulations, Mr David. It gladdens me to actually see this particular dream come through after the multiple applications."

Ifunanya Ibeneme said:

"A big congratulations mentor, you deserve this and more!"

Mary Ore said:

"Huge congrats tech boss."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng